(KMAland) -- Kansas stayed put at No. 4 in the latest men’s college basketball Associated Press Top 25. Missouri, Iowa State and Kansas State were also among those receiving votes.
View the list of regional conference schools and their ranking below or the complete top 25 linked here.
AP Top 25
1. Purdue (40)
2. UConn (20)
4. Kansas
6. Texas
12. Baylor
15. Wisconsin
16. Indiana
18. TCU
22. Xavier
24. West Virginia
Others RV: Maryland, Illinois, Ohio State, Missouri, Iowa State, Marquette, Texas Tech, Michigan State, Providence, Kansas State