(Lawrence) -- The University of Kansas has hired Dan Fitzgerald as their next head baseball coach.
Fitzgerald spent last season at LSU as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator.
Before that, Fitzgerald spent the last nine seasons as an assistant at Dallas Baptist.
In a release, Kansas Director of Athletics Travis Goff said, ““Dan Fitzgerald is a man of exceptional integrity, proven leader, developer of men, tremendous baseball mind, elite recruiter and the perfect fit for Kansas Baseball.”
