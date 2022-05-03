Kansas Jayhawks

(Lawrence) -- Kansas volleyball has announced their 2022 schedule.

The 2022 schedule features 28 matches, including 15 against NCAA Tournament teams from the 2021 season.

Check out the full schedule and release from Kansas athletics linked here

