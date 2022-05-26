(Lawrence) -- Kansas women’s golf has announced the addition of LSU transfer Lauren Clark.
Clark has three seasons of eligibility remaining and has a current amateur golf ranking of 551.
View the complete release from Kansas athletics linked here.
