(Carroll) -- Kuemper Catholic boys basketball is one of the top teams in Class 2A because of the presence of junior Michael Kasperbauer.
The 2A No. 6 Knights are 11-2 and coming off a 1-1 week where they beat Glenwood and lost to 3A No. 4 Bishop Heelan.
Last week was a rollercoaster of emotions for Kasperbauer and his teammates after teammate DJ Vonnahme suffered a neck injury in the win over Glenwood.
"Basketball is a game of highs and lows," Kasperbauer said on Monday's Upon Further Review. "That's a rock bottom moment, but we came together as one."
Vonnahme's injury inspired Kasperbauer in his 33-point output.
"We were all playing for DJ," he said. "My teammates set me up perfectly, got me some great looks and played their butts off. They tried to get me good shots, and the shots were falling. Us trusting each other led to success."
Kasperbauer totaled 33 points on 11-of-20 shooting. He canned five 3-pointers and drilled six free throws.
"If I had a look from three, I was hitting it," Kasperbauer said. "Glenwood plays really good on-ball defense, so there were a lot of ball screens. I looked to attack those angles and shoot it if I had a chance to shoot it."
Kasperbauer followed his stellar outing with a 16-point performance in a loss to Bishop Heelan.
"Our non-conference schedule is tough," he said. "I think that loss will help us. Matching up against a good team like Heelan is nice to see where we're at. There's a lot of things we got exposed to."
Kasperbauer averages 14.8 points per game for the Knights. His stellar junior campaign comes after posting 10.7 points per contest as a sophomore. The Knights had only one senior on last year's squad, so expectations were high this season.
"I'm being strong with the ball," he said. "Playing AAU and against good guys this offseason made me realize how much stronger I need to be with the ball. That was my biggest improvement from last year to this year. I'm not giving away the ball."
Kasperbauer and his teammates are playing some high-level basketball right now. They're a serious contender for the Hawkeye Ten Conference title and appear primed for a deep postseason run.
"The chemistry is great," he said. "We trust each other and are playing for each other all the time."
The Knights have a tough week with pivotal Hawkeye Ten Conference contests with Harlan (Monday), Clarinda (Tuesday) and Creston (Friday). They also play Pella on Saturday.
"We're taking it one step at a time and just trying to get one win each night," Kasperbauer said. "They're all going to be tough battles. We're just trying to get one more in the win column each night."
Click below to hear the full interview with Kasperbauer.