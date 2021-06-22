(Anita) -- A brilliant pitching performance from Joe Kauffman and Lane Spieker's fifth home run of the season pushed CAM past Coon Rapids-Bayard in a state-ranked battle between Rolling Valley Conference foes Monday night on KMA-FM 99.1.
The 1A No. 7 Cougars (16-3, 10-2) win over the 1A No. 8 Crusaders (16-5, 10-3) avenged their 4-3 loss on June 1st at the hands of their RVC foe.
"This is a big win for us," Coach Dan Daugherty said. "We felt like we gave one away the first time we played them, and we were determined not to let that happen this time."
"We knew we were going to have to hit the ball the second time around," Spieker said. "I would say we did a good job of that."
Calling Spieker's night "a good job" is an understatement.
The junior recorded two hits, drew a walk and plated three runs, two of which came on his two-run shot in the fourth that broke a 2-2 tie, handing the Cougars the decisive lead.
"I had a pretty good idea that it was a home run off the bat," he said. "But Quentin Culbertson is a heckuva pitcher, so I have to respect everything he has. I was expecting either a fastball or a changeup, so I was sitting on those. It was in the zone, and I just let it fly."
The top of the order shined for CAM offensively as Connor McKee singled, Colby Rich doubled and scored twice, and Joe Kauffman managed two hits to complement Spieker's three-RBI evening.
"Him (Lane), Colby and Joe have been smashing the ball," Daugherty said. "We know those guys to step up, and they did tonight. That was good."
Jack Follmann and Brody Paulsen -- the No. 8 and 9 hitters in CAM's lineup -- also recorded hits.
Kauffman complemented his stellar night at the plate with an even better night on the mound. The sophomore tossed five innings of two-hit baseball, struck out 12 and walked four in his fourth win of the season, which came after walking two of the first three batters he faced.
"I was trying to get a hold of my fastball," he said. "It was cold. When it is hot, I use the sweat as traction tonight. I didn't have that, but I found it."
The southpaw also used the curveball to his advantage on Monday.
"I'm left-handed, so it was breaking right into them," he said.
"If he can throw strikes, he is tough to hit," Coach Daugherty said. "We just have to keep guys off base. I thought he was pretty good today."
CAM scored one in both the first and second to take a 2-0 lead but left the bases loaded in each inning. CRB countered in the third by driving in a pair of runs to tie it at 2.
The Crusaders had ample opportunities to respond after Spieker's homer and nearly did so in the seventh, facing a 4-2 hole.
Tanner Oswald started the inning by drawing a walk, Easton Hays reached on an error, and Preston McAlister got on via a fielder's choice that also plated a run, bringing the score to 4-3 with nobody out and runners on 1st & 2nd against Rich, who relieved Kauffman in the sixth. The Crusaders loaded the bases when Aaron McAlister worked a walk, but CAM's defense didn't break.
Rich worked a 1-3 groundout on Josh Ramirez, and Lance Clayburg went down on strikes bringing Gabe Obert to the plate. Obert's line drive resulted in a 6-5 putout at third to retire Preston McAlister and hand the Cougars a hard-fought win.
"We needed a game like that," Daugherty said. "We haven't had very many close games, and the ones we had, we lost. To come out on top against a quality team is a big win for us."
Coon Rapids-Bayard's only two hits came from Ramirez and Clayburg. Ramirez drove in a run while Preston McAlister finished the evening with two RBI off zero hits. Quentin Culbertson earned the loss for the Crusaders, tossing five innings, scattering 10 hits and allowing four earned runs while striking out eight. The Crusaders return to action on Wednesday against Woodbine.
CAM returns to action on Wednesday as well when they face RVC foe Glidden-Ralston. They enter that contest on a six-game win streak.
"The last couple of games, we have turned the corner," Daugherty said. "Hopefully, we are on the right track."
Click below to view full interviews with Kauffman, Spieker and Coach Daugherty.