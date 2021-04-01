(Sioux Falls) -- Kansas City’s Melanie Brecka and Alli Schomers and Omaha’s Claire Mountjoy picked up top honors from the Summit League on Thursday.
Kansas City’s Brecka and Schomers won Volleyball Player of the Year and Setter of the Year in the conference, respectively, while Mountjoy was honored as the Defensive Player of the Year.
Brecka and Schomers were joined on the First Team All-Summit League by Omaha’s Sadie Limback and Anna Blaschko. Mountjoy and teammate Sami Clarkson and KC’s Alex Ratzlaff and Maddie Rew were honorable mention choices.
Odyssey Warren and Ashia Dorsey of Kansas City were also All-Freshman Team honorees. View the complete release from the Summit League linked here.