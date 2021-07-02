2021 All-Star Game Logo
Photo: MLB.com

(KMAland) -- Salvador Perez and Nolan Arenado will start in the Major League Baseball All-Star Game as voted by the fans. 

Perez -- the Royals catcher -- makes his sixth All-Star Game start and seventh appearance while Arenado is in the All-Star game for the sixth time and starting for the fourth straight time.

The rest of the All-Star starters are listed below:

AMERICAN LEAGUE 

C: Salvador Perez, Kansas City

1B: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto

2B: Marcus Semien, Toronto

SS: Xander Bogaerts, Boston

3B: Rafael Devers, Boston

OF: Mike Trout, LA Angels

OF: Aaron Judge, NY Yankees

OF: Teoscar Hernandez, Toronto

DH: Shohei Ohtani, LA Angels

NATIONAL LEAGUE 

C: Buster Posey, San Francisco

1B: Freddie Freeman, Atlanta

2B: Adam Frazier, Pittsburgh

SS: Fernando Tatis Jr., San Diego

3B: Nolan Arenado, St. Louis

OF: Ronald Acuna Jr., Atlanta

OF: Nick Castellanos, Cincinnati

OF: Jesse Winker, Cincinnati

