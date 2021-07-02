(KMAland) -- Salvador Perez and Nolan Arenado will start in the Major League Baseball All-Star Game as voted by the fans.
Perez -- the Royals catcher -- makes his sixth All-Star Game start and seventh appearance while Arenado is in the All-Star game for the sixth time and starting for the fourth straight time.
The rest of the All-Star starters are listed below:
AMERICAN LEAGUE
C: Salvador Perez, Kansas City
1B: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto
2B: Marcus Semien, Toronto
SS: Xander Bogaerts, Boston
3B: Rafael Devers, Boston
OF: Mike Trout, LA Angels
OF: Aaron Judge, NY Yankees
OF: Teoscar Hernandez, Toronto
DH: Shohei Ohtani, LA Angels
NATIONAL LEAGUE
C: Buster Posey, San Francisco
1B: Freddie Freeman, Atlanta
2B: Adam Frazier, Pittsburgh
SS: Fernando Tatis Jr., San Diego
3B: Nolan Arenado, St. Louis
OF: Ronald Acuna Jr., Atlanta
OF: Nick Castellanos, Cincinnati
OF: Jesse Winker, Cincinnati