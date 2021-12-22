(Kansas City) -- Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week on Wednesday.
Kelce caught 10 balls for a career-high 191 yards and two scores in the Chiefs' 34-28 win over the Chargers on Thursday.
Kelce's second touchdown came in overtime, handing the Chiefs a two game lead in the AFC West.
He has 83 catches for 1,066 yards and seven touchdowns this season.
Other Players of the Week
AFC D: Darius Leonard, LB, Indianapolis
AFC ST: Tremon Smith, DB, Houston
NFC O: Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay
NFC D: Cameron Jordan, DE, New Orleans
NFC ST: Riley Patterson, K, Detroit