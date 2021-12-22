Travis Kelce
Photo: Chiefs.com

(Kansas City) -- Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week on Wednesday. 

Kelce caught 10 balls for a career-high 191 yards and two scores in the Chiefs' 34-28 win over the Chargers on Thursday. 

Kelce's second touchdown came in overtime, handing the Chiefs a two game lead in the AFC West. 

He has 83 catches for 1,066 yards and seven touchdowns this season. 

Other Players of the Week

AFC D: Darius Leonard, LB, Indianapolis

AFC ST: Tremon Smith, DB, Houston

NFC O: Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay

NFC D: Cameron Jordan, DE, New Orleans

NFC ST: Riley Patterson, K, Detroit

