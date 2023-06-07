(Woodbine) -- Woodbine junior Gavin Kelley has taken on a leadership role at the plate and in the dugout this baseball season.
Kelley has been electric in the Tigers' 7-2 start with a .500 average, 16 RBI and five doubles.
"I feel we're having a good season," Kelley said. "We couldn't ask for a better start. We had a couple of hard games out of the chute, but we've turned around and used those for the better. We're kind of a younger team, but we put the ball in play and let that do the work. We feed off each other's energy."
Kelley was almost automatic at the plate last week with nine hits in 11 at-bats. He also accounted for 11 RBI and doubled three times to earn Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week.
"It was a good week," he said. "I saw the ball well and tried to get on base."
Kelley accounted for nine RBI in two games -- five against Ar-We-Va and four against Logan-Magnolia.
"The Ar-We-Va game, I had to get good hits," he said. "It happened. Logan is a rivalry game. We wanted to win that one. I hit the ball and got it through gaps. I feed off the team's energy."
Fastballs and curveballs have been prime for the picking for Kelley this season.
"I'm expecting fastballs and being ready for the curves," he said.
Kelley has embraced taking on a leadership role with the Tigers this season. Last year, Cory Bantam took on that role. Bantam has since graduated, so somebody needed to step up.
"I'm being the person other people can rely on," he said. "It's been a big difference, but I feel like Cory left some good stuff for me to use. I want to develop these younger kids to be leaders some day."
Kelley and his teammates return to action Thursday against Fremont-Mills. Hear the full interview below.