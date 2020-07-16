(Red Oak) -- Kyndal Kells smashed a home run to highlight a six-run fourth, and Emma Bierbaum stranded nine runners on Thursday in a 7-1 Red Oak win over Shenandoah.
The Tigers (5-10) turned back the Fillies in a 3A regional softball opener, avenging an 18-10 loss to their Hawkeye Ten Conference counterpart from the second night of the season.
“Our main thought coming into this was just to fight,” Red Oak coach Kennedy Candor said. “We came in as the underdog, but I told the kids to come in and fight. Take what’s yours.”
While the Tigers lost the previous matchup with the Fillies (12-6), there was no shortage in belief among the team coming into the game.
“We were just getting started then,” Kells said. “It was a brand new team and new coaches. We’ve come a long way, and it’s great to get this last chance at (Shenandoah).”
Kells’ three-run shot in the fourth inning capped a six-run frame that broke a scoreless tie. It was her fourth home run of the year and gave a big cushion to Bierbaum, who thwarted several potential Shenandoah rallies.
The Fillies stranded nine total runners, including two each in the first and fourth and three in the second inning.
“I just tried to come out and play with everything I had,” Bierbaum said. “It was kind of hard to figure out the zone tonight, but I put my heart on the field and tried my best.”
Bierbaum scattered seven walks and allowed just four hits to post one of the best pitching performances of her career.
“When she gets down on herself, you just got to keep talking to her,” Candor said. “She had a lot of perseverance and has really progressed this year. I’m excited to see where she’s going to go.”
For now, she will be going to Atlantic along with the rest of her teammates for a 3A regional semifinal meeting with the Hawkeye Ten champion Trojans. Atlantic beat Red Oak, 8-1, on June 30th in the regular season meeting.
“Hopefully, we can come back in and fight,” Candor said. “We’ll be the underdog and everybody knows, but we need to just keep fighting and keep working.”
Kells was one of five players to hit safely for Red Oak, including No. 9 hitter Cami Porter, who finished the night with three hits. Alexa McCunn also had three hits while Lexi Johnson added two, and Chloe Johnson and Kamryn Wendt finished with one hit apiece.
Sidda Rodewald led Shenandoah with two hits while Lydia Morales and Nichole Gilbert had one each. Delanie Voshell threw all seven innings for the Fillies, striking out eight. Nichole and Natalie Gilbert were joined by Morales and Claire Adkins in playing their final game for Shenandoah.
View complete video interviews with Red Oak’s Candor, Bierbaum and Kells below.