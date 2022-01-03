(Tabor) -- A multi-year contributor to Fremont-Mills' sustained football success has committed to play at Hastings College.
Kyle Kesterson -- a defensive back and return specialist for the Knights -- joined Upon Further Review on Monday to discuss his college decision.
"Anytime you get to play at the next level is exciting," Kesterson said. "There's no better feeling than when you work hard at something and get to do it. I've had a lot of people help me."
Kesterson's path to Hastings came after attending a handful of football camps where he caught the eye of defensive backs coach Jeff Merritt.
"We kept in contact throughout the summer," he said. "I went to a couple of game day visits and liked the campus and the environment. There was a lot of culture there."
Kesterson committed to the Broncos over interest from Doane.
"Doane was a nice campus, but I liked Hastings more. They had more to offer with schooling, and that made the decision."
Hastings checked all the boxes.
"I wanted a relationship with coaches and other players," he said. "It's a step up from high school, and I've been playing with my team since I was little, so getting to know everyone at the next level was huge. They made that easy when they stayed in contact."
Kesterson recorded 59 tackles, picked off two passes and recovered three fumbles for the Knights in 2021. He also played a little running back, but his collegiate future is at defensive back.
"I bring physicality," he said. "Wrestling has helped me with tackling. I'll keep bettering myself."
The transition to college marks Kesterson's first experience with the 11-player game.
"There are a few things," he said. "But the coaches said there's not a ton of change. I'll get faster, bigger and stronger, which I already had to do in high school. I'm excited about the next challenge."
Check out the full interview with Kesterson below.