(Iowa City) -- Kick times for five of Iowa football’s games on the 2022 schedule were announced on Thursday by the Big Ten Conference and television networks.
The Hawkeyes will open the year with three non-conference home games against South Dakota State (11 AM, FS1), Iowa State (3 PM, BTN) and Nevada (6:30 PM, BTN) on September 3rd, 10th and 17th, respectively.
Iowa’s October 29th home game with Northwestern will be a 2:00 or 2:30 start, and the Nebraska/Iowa game will be on BTN at 3:00 PM on November 25th.
View the complete release from Iowa athletics linked here.