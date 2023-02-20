(Council Bluffs) -- After a brief stint as an assistant coach with the program, Peter Kilburg is ready to lead Abraham Lincoln football.
A star athlete at Bellevue High School, Kilburg ran track at Loras College before embarking on a coaching career.
Kilburg spent the past two seasons as an assistant coach with the Lynx before taking over for John Wolfe, who resigned after this past season. He feels his familiarity with the program should make for a smooth transition.
"I'm familiar with the kids," he said. "I know what they need from me and what I need from them. I understand what high school sports are like. Now, I understand what it's like from a coach's perspective."
For Kilburg, he hopes his impact at Abraham Lincoln extends beyond wins and losses.
"That's one of my big talking points," Kilburg said. "I care about the kids as a teacher. That's what I got in this profession for. Goal number one is to compete at the highest level, but I want the kids to understand they're cared about. There's a life after football. We want them to grow up and contribute. I want to get them to understand this is bigger than football."
Kilburg welcomes the opportunity to compete against the perennial Class 5A powers.
"Getting to coach a 5A program, you go against elite programs," Kilburg said. "I'm taking that challenge on. Competing at this level is what everybody should strive for."
The Lynx expect to play a hard-nosed style under Coach Kilburg.
"I want to play smash-mouth football," he said. "We're going to take everybody head-on, no matter who the opponent is. I want kids to play fast and the fans to get excited. We're going to come at you and say who we are."
With the season still six months away, Kilburg hopes to lay the foundation of a strong program in his first year.
"I want to win games," he said. "That's on the checklist, but it's really just about getting things turned around. Our track record has been average to below average. If we can get excitement in the program, that will grow the program."
Click below to hear more with Kilburg.