(King City) -- King City girls basketball is playing consistent defense, and it’s leading to plenty of success.
Coach Ryan Anderson says his Wildkats (8-2), who are riding a seven-game win streak, have leaned on that stingy defense to flummox plenty of opponents.
“We’ve been pretty consistent on the defensive end,” he told KMA Sports on Thursday’s Upon Further Review. “That’s kind of what we really push to do. Our message is always that defense travels, so wherever we go we hope to show up and play defense. Offense, a lot of times, you don’t shoot the same or the percentage is down. We always feel like if we show up and play defense, we’re going to give ourselves a shot to win.”
King City has allowed no more than 55 points this season, and they have had seven games with 37 points allowed or lower.
“They’re a pretty athletic group,” Coach Anderson said. “We have a pretty well-built group with three guards, an in-between guard/post and then a post that is about 5-foot-9 or 10 that can match up with other posts, and we’ve got a little bit of depth that goes along with that.”
Offensively, junior Zoe Tunks leads the way with 15 points per game while pitching in four steals per contest. Senior Taryn Hunter averages 12 points and eight rebounds per game and sophomore Clare Staley is at seven points and five rebounds per contests. Coach Anderson, though, says junior guard Kaylee Roberts has been a key part of the success.
“She is our best defender, so she draws the best offensive player from the other team,” Anderson said of Roberts. “She’s embraced that role, and she never gets too excited or too frustrated. She does a great job of defending without fouling and executing the way we ask her to defend these players. Her confidence in her shooting has gone up as well.”
The fifth starter is junior Tacee Catlett, who Coach Anderson describes as a “banger” and a “grinder.”
“If there’s a pile of kids on the floor, she’s usually in the middle of it,” he said. “An effort player and a smart player for us.”
Finally, junior Carleen Gilbert and senior Kamdyn Carlson have provided depth for the Wildkats this season. Freshmen Lyla McKinnon, Kamryn Miller, England Garlock, sophomore Kamonphat Singchooto and junior Manon Leverrier round out the roster.
King City is back in action on Friday at Albany before embarking on a stacked Stanberry Invitational bracket next week.
“My message always to the girls is the next game is the most important game,” Coach Anderson said. “We have a conference game on Friday that we’re focused on, and then we go into the Stanberry tournament. It’s pretty loaded one through eight, but we need to get a win Friday and then go into that tournament. Our goal is to get three games and play on Saturday in that championship and get a test against Platte Valley again to see how we match up. They beat us earlier this season by 11, but I feel like we’re playing better. I’m sure Coach (Tyler) Pedersen has them playing a lot better, too.
“That’s kind of the litmus test for us to get to that game, and then really focus on one game at a time to get there. Hopefully, we can get to that challenge.”
Listen to the full interview with Coach Anderson in the audio file below.