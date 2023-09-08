(King City) -- One of KMAland Missouri’s top softball teams over the last several years is off to a promising 2-2 start.
The Wildkats won back-to-back one-run games against North Andrew and North Harrison before a defeat to Albany on Thursday. That all followed a season-opening loss to Princeton.
“Our first tournament got rained out, so we’d normally have played six (games),” King City head coach Dottie Stoll told KMA Sports. “We started right into conference play with Princeton, and I think we had to work some nerves out. We were a little shaky, and we maybe didn’t play as well as we could have.”
Coach Stoll’s team is filling in some major holes from last year’s squad, which went 18-10 and advanced to the Class 1 State Tournament.
“One of them was our pitcher and the other was an all-conference, all-district, all-region outfielder,” Stoll said. “We definitely lost a little bit of batting and some defense.”
However, sophomore Kamryn Miller has stepped right into the hole left in the circle with the graduation of Emberlyn Medsker.
“She threw some JV for us last year and is stepping into those big shoes,” Coach Stoll said. “It’s just a matter of getting settled into the new role and learning to trust her defense behind her. (Against North Harrison), we went into the eighth inning, and she got stronger as the game went on.”
Backing Miller up this season are senior contributors Tacee Catlett, Carleen Gilbert, Kaylee Roberts and Gabrielle Schnitker.
“(Gilbert) caught for us last year, and she has started elsewhere the couple years before that,” Stoll said. “(Catlett) plays second baes for us, and (Roberts) was in center last year and maybe some before that. All of them have quite a bit of experience and leadership, and I think they’re heading in the right direction with the team.”
Wylie McKinnon is the lone junior on the roster while sophomores Gracy Davis, Veronica Pulliam, Kinzie Pettijohn, Danica Schnitker, Grace Whorton, Bailey Steeby and Delaney Holtz join Miller in the sophomore class. Beatrix Bowden, Danika Eiberger, Brylin Armfield, Bailey Atkins and Allie Saunters make up the freshmen on the roster.
“I have 18 kids overall,” Stoll said, “so they are always pushing each other and pushing to break into that top nine.”
King City is slated to host their annual tournament this upcoming weekend, and Coach Stoll says she knows her team will see strong foes like Worth County and Northeast Nodaway. Next week, the Wildkats have matchups at East Buchanan and home to Pattonsburg and Stanberry.
“I think their goal is to continue the success (of years past),” Stoll said. “They have the drive, and they want to do as well as they did last year. I think that all the ability is there. (Miller) is coming along and gaining confidence, and as long as she can put the strikes in there. We would like to achieve the success we had last year, but we take it one game at a time and keep working on it.”
Listen to the full interview with Coach Stoll in the audio file below.