(Carroll) -- Much like they did all year, the Logan-Magnolia Panthers scratched and clawed all game, but it was not enough to get past Kingsley-Pierson and into their first-ever state tournament berth.
1A No. 8 Kingsley-Pierson (15-2) dispatched Lo-Ma 9-5 Tuesday night in a game heard on the KMAX-Stream.
"We worked hard and we battled," Coach Kurtis Hinkel said. "The kids bought in. We fell short, but they fought. I'm extremely proud of them."
Lo-Ma consistently found ways to make contact against a stout Kingsley-Pierson pitching rotation. However, they couldn't overcome some early errors, including two in the first inning, one of which plated two runs.
"There were a couple blunders we made throughout the game that maybe turns things around, but that's baseball," Hinkel said. "Maybe we learn from it in the future."
Lo-Ma opened the contest with a run in the first inning to take a 1-0 lead. Kingsley-Pierson responded with two in the bottom inning, tacked on another in the second and two more in the third to push their lead to 5-1.
Coach Hinkel's group bounced back, however, plating three runs between the fourth and fifth innings to trim the margin to 5-4.
Kingsley-Pierson countered Lo-Ma's rally with one in the fifth, followed by three in the sixth to give themselves a 9-4 lead heading into the seventh. Lo-Ma managed to get one run in the final inning, but could not get any closer, allowing Kingsley-Pierson to qualify for state for the fourth time in school history, and first time since 2002.
"I really kind of thought we were going to be able to scratch and claw," Hinkel said. "Tip our hat to them, they played good ball."
Kingsley-Pierson relied on the pitching trio of Evan Neumann, Damon Schmid and Matthew Christopherson while Lo-Ma leaned on Joe Hedger and Tre Melby in the defeat.
Lo-Ma's offense was paced by two hits apiece from Hedger and Colton Hanlon. Hanlon also drove in two runs.
The defeat brings Lo-Ma's season to a close at 11-3.
"We played good ball," Hinkel said. "We scrapped with a lot of good teams. I'm proud of the way these guys worked and fought."
The Panthers graduate three seniors -- Hanlon, Dylan Cunard and Barret Pitt.
"They're everything we want Panther baseball to be about," Hinkel said. "They will be missed."
While three seniors donned the Lo-Ma jersey for the final time, they will return many key pieces next year and hope to learn from this year's experience.
"We'll let this soak in for a little bit, but hopefully this makes them a little more," Hinkel said.
"The complete interview with Coach Hinkel can be viewed below.