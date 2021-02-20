State Wrestling
(Des Moines) -- Twenty-two KMAland wrestlers medaled in Saturday's placement round of the 2021 State Wrestling Tournament. 

In Class 1A, 11 KMAland grapplers took home hardware, led by Logan-Magnolia's Hagen Heistand at 132 pounds. 

Heistand was one of two Panthers in action during Saturday's early session. Teammate Gavin Maguire claimed eighth at 160 pounds. 

Southwest Valley's Tallen Myers (220) finished his career with his second consecutive fourth-place medal. Riverside junior Jace Rose (120) also notched another fourth-place finish. 

St. Albert 170-pounder Cael McLaren an exclamation marks on his prep career by finishing fifth. Mount Ayr's Trae Ehlen did the same with a sixth-place showing at 170 pounds. 

Nodaway Valley's Elliot Cooney (120) earned his first state medal in three tries, capping off his tournament with a seventh-place victory. Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas senior Randy Jimenez also earned a seventh-place medal, doing so at 138 pounds. 

Mount Ayr's Drew Ehlen (106) & Underwood's Easton Eledge (285) were each eighth-place finishers at their respective weight classes. 

Complete interviews with the Ehlens, Schroder, Cooney, Heistand, Jimenez, McLaren and Myers can be viewed below. 

In Class 2A, eight KMAland wrestlers earned their spot on the podium on Saturday afternoon. 

Creston/O-M senior Jackson Kinsella (195) led the way with a third-place finish. Kinsella's dominant performance comes less than 24 hours removed from a heartbreaking upset loss in the semifinals on Friday night. 

Clarinda's Crew Howard (220) ended his time as a Cardinal with a second straight fourth place medal while Atlantic-CAM's Joe Weaver (126) finally got onto the medal stand, doing so by finishing fourth. 

Harlan's Luke Musich overcame a first-round loss and ultimately finished fifth as a junior. Atlantic-CAM's Ethan Follman (120) also finished his junior year at fifth place. 

Glenwood's Matt Beem's first trip to Des Moines resulted in his first trip to the medal stand, as the freshman muscled his way to a seventh-place finish at 120 pounds. 

Other area medalists included Creston/O-M's Triston Barncastle and Bishop Heelan's Ethan DeLeon, who finished eighth and sixth at 132 and 145, respectively.

Check out full interviews with Follman, Beem, Musich and Kinsella below. 

Three Missouri River Conference wrestlers medaled in Class 3A. Sioux City North's Nick Walters finished third at 126 pounds. Sioux City West's Ethan Emmick took eighth at 145 and LeMars' Colton Hoag was fourth at 220 pounds.

The finals of the 2021 State Wrestling Tournament can be heard Saturday on KMA 960. Eight KMAland wrestlers are into the finals: Logan-Magnolia's Wyatt Riesz (1A-138), Briar Reisz (1A-152) and Rex Johnsen (1A-285), Underwood's Stevie Barnes (1A-126) and Gable Porter (1A-132), Missouri Valley's Eli Becerra (1A-106), Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Jack Gaukel (2A-152) and Bishop Heelan's Mitchell Joines (2A-170). Those are slated to begin at 6 p.m. 

Class 2A Placement Matches

120: Ethan Follman (Atlantic-CAM) finishes fifth; Matt Beem (Glenwood) takes seventh

126: Joe Weaver (Atlantic-CAM) finishes fourth; Luke Musich (Harlan) finishes fifth

132: Triston Barncastle (Creston/O-M) finishes eighth

195: Jackson Kineslla (Creston/O-M) finishes third

220: Crew Howard (Clarinda) finishes fourth 

Class 3A Placement Matches

126: Nick Walters (Sioux City North) finishes

145: Ethan Emmick (Sioux City West) finishes eighth

220: Colton Hoag (LeMars) finishes fourth 

Class 1A Placement Matches 

106: Drew Ehlen (Mount Ayr) finishes eighth 

113: John Schroder (Riverside) finishes seventh

120: Jace Rose (Riverside) finishes fourth ; Elliot Cooney (Nodaway Valley) finishes seventh

132: Hagen Heistand (Logan-Magnolia) finishes third

138: Randy Jimenez (SE Warren) finishes seventh

145: Trae Ehlen (Mount Ayr) finishes sixth

160: Gavin Maguire (Logan-Magnolia) finishes eighth

170: Cael McLaren (St. Albert) finishes fifth

220: Tallen Myers (Southwest Valley) finishes fourth 

285: Easton Eledge (Underwood) finishes eighth 

Class 2A Consolation Semis 

120: Ethan Follman (Atlantic-CAM) will wrestle for fifth 

126: Joe Weaver (Atlantic-CAM) will wrestle for third; Luke Musich (Harlan) will wrestle for fifth 

145: Ethan DeLeon (Bishop Heelan) will wrestle for fitth

195: Jackson Kinsella (Creston/O-M) will wrestle for third 

220: Crew Howard (Clarinda) will wrestle for third 

Class 3A Consolation Semis 

126: Nick Walters (Sioux City North) will wrestle for third 

220: Colton Hag (LeMars) will wrestle for third 

Class 1A Consolation Semis

120: Jace Rose (Riverside) will wrestle for fifth

132: Hagen Heistand (Logan-Magnolia) will wrestle for third

145: Trae Ehlen (Mount Ayr) will wrestle for third

170: Cael McLaren (St. Albert) will wrestle for fifth

220: Tallen Myers (Southwest Valley) will wrestle for third

