(Treynor) -- The Treynor girls entertained their home crowd on Monday night by winning the 2021 Cardinal Girl Relays.
"Everyone went out there and tried their best," junior Carissa Spanier said. "It means a lot. There are so many great runners in the past (from Treynor). It's a great honor to live up to that."
The Cardinals scored 158 points and won five events in the balanced meet that featured eight different schools winning at least one race.
Rachel Kinsella played a hand in four of Treynor's golds. The speedy Kinsella claimed titles in the 100 (13.47), 200 (28.30) and 400 (1:03.81) and was the second leg of the champion 4 x 400 team (4:26.63).
"I just told myself to push through it," Kinsella said of her 100 victory. "I had tunnel vision."
Spanier joined Kinsella on the 4 x 400 team and claimed the Cardinals' other title, doing so in the 400 hurdles with a time of 1:12.11.
"I was really confident going in," Spanier said. "I just went out hard and kept pushing."
Alyssa Kulesa and Lillia Williams were also members of the 4 x 400 squad.
Underwood took home runner-up honors with 100.50 points. The Eagles claimed three titles and swept the throwing events.
Haylee Seidler won the discus (109-02), and Zoe Rus claimed gold in the shot put with a toss of 40-11.
"Before Drake, I'm hoping to hit the school record of 42 (feet)," Rus said. "Today just wasn't the day."
The Wisconsin-Parkside commit eliminated all running events from her repertoire this season and is solely focusing on throwing.
"I think taking running out of the picture has helped my throwing," she said. "I've already increased my PR by two feet."
The Eagles also won the shuttle hurdle with the relay of Jordyn Reimer, Ellie Hackett, Alizabeth Jacobsen and Hailey Martin.
Clarinda and Lewis Central tied for third with 95 points.
The Cardinals' lone victory came from Mayson Hartley in the 800 (2:39.23). Lewis Central, meanwhile, won four events. Sophomore Maddie Bergman contributed to three of those.
"Track is my favorite sport," Bergman said. "I was really excited to get to run this year. I've definitely surprised myself."
Individually, Bergman won the long jump at 16-01. Bergman joined Sophia Glassnap, Madeline Fidone and Irelynn Jones to win the 4 x 100 (52.41). James, Fidone and Atziri Medina partnered with Bergman to win the 4 x 200 in a time of 1:50:31, the fastest in KMAland this season. Medina also won the high jump by clearing 5-00.
Shenandoah finished fifth with 71 points. The Fillies' distance medley squad of Kate Lantz, Allie Eveland, Sara Gilbert and Brenna Godfread took first with a time of 4:43:00.
Logan-Magnolia won three individual events with three different individuals on Monday night.
Kiera Hochstein won the 100 hurdles (17.58). Mya Moss claimed the 3000 (12:42.30). Courtney Sporrer won a hotly-contested 1500-meter race.
Sporrer overcame a sluggish start to the 1500 and passed Hartley on the final lap, holding for the victory by two seconds.
"I got boxed in on the start," Sporrer said. "I tried to stay behind her the best I could. I know I had to beat her, so I just gave it my all."
Riverside's sprint medley of Veronica Andrusyshyn, Emma Gordon, Izzy Bluml and Lydia Erickson (1:56.74) and Red Oak's 4 x 800 squad of Delaney Hall, Chloe DeVries, Camryn Bass and Alexa McCunn (10:48:04) also claimed golds.
Complete results from Monday's meet are available here. Video interviews with Rus, Bergman, Sporrer, Spanier and Kinsella can be heard below.