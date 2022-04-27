(Shenandoah) -- The Shenandoah girls golf team has proven to be a contender in the Hawkeye Ten. Perhaps more than veteran head coach Kyan Kirkholm expected.
"I'm a little bit surprised," Kirkholm said. "We lost three of our top four golfers from last year, so I had no idea what to expect coming back.
The Fillies currently have a 16-6 record with a 9-hole adjusted average of 226.65 and an 18-hole adjusted average of 450.60. Those numbers rank fourth and second in the Hawkeye Ten. And their 9-hole and 18-hole lows of 207 and 430 rank third in the conference.
"The girls get along well," Kirkholm said. "They challenge each other. I'll take my chances on us getting below 200 (in 9-hole)."
Morgan McGargill paces the Fillies' lineup with a 9-hole adjusted average of 53.48, while Mya Hammons and Amelia Mattes are close behind with 54.33 and 55.00, respectively. The rest of the lineup isn't too far off either. Jocelyn Kirk has a 58.00 adjusted average, Molli Finn sits at 60.00 and Keelee Razee averages a 66.00.
The Fillies don't necessarily have a breakout star, but their balance through the lineup makes them a contender in any dual or tournament.
"We don't have anybody going to go in the low 40s, but we have one girl that is a number two and about five girls that could be a number three," Kirkholm said. "I'll take that any day of the week because that brings consistency and takes the pressure off the girls. If they shoot what they can, we stay around the 200 mark."
Coach Kirkholm's team has been consistent all season. He hopes that continues as they get closer to the conference meet (May 9th at Creston) and the postseason.
"Consistency is a huge thing," he said. "They can't get down. They have to forget about a bad hole. Some girls have that figured. And some still have to work on that."
The Fillies return to action on Thursday in Atlantic for a quad with Atlantic, Lewis Central and Red Oak.
Check out the full interview with Coach Kirkholm below.