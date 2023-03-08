(Lincoln, Neb.) -- Another year, another state semifinal appearance for Ashland-Greenwood boys basketball.
The defending state champion No. 3 seed Bluejays (25-2) trounced No. 6 Sidney (20-7) 52-28 in the Nebraska Class C1 State Quarterfinals Wednesday.
“I thought the kids did a great job with the game plan,” Ashland-Greenwood head coach Jacob Mohs said. “Offensively, they moved the ball, they finished strong on the inside and they took care of [the ball]. Defensively, they did an outstanding job of limiting [Sidney’s] shooters and making it tough when they were driving. A key to tonight was rebounding and I thought we did a great job on the boards overall.”
Brooks Kissinger led all scorers with 20 points.
“Coach Mohs emphasized the whole week in preparing to play at my own pace and play off two feet,” Kissinger said. “I feel like I did that pretty well tonight.”
Ashland-Greenwood jumped out to a 13-4 lead at the end of the first quarter and never looked back, using suffocating defense to shut down any sort of offense the Red Raiders drew up.
The second and third quarters provided the same result, as the Bluejays continued dominating on both ends of the floor.
Ashland-Greenwood did not allow Sidney a single field goal in the third quarter, taking a 41-11 lead into the final frame.
“[We had to] take away their strengths,” Mohs said. “Find out what they do well, find out what they do well individually and then make it really hard on them. Our guys communicated and did a lot of good things on the defensive end. When you get to the state tournament and hold a team to 11 points through three quarters, that’s an outstanding performance.”
The Red Raiders showed fight as the game clock waned, but the Bluejays’ lead proved insurmountable as they cruised to the win.
Dane Jacobsen chipped in 10 points for Ashland-Greenwood, while Dawson Thies and Cougar Konzem each scored six. Jaeden Dillehay led Sidney with 14.
With this win, the Ashland-Greenwood advances to the semifinal round where it will meet undefeated No. 2 seed Ogallala.
“Anytime you win at the state tournament, it’s huge,” Mohs said. “These wins are not easy, so we’re gonna enjoy it tonight. But, we’re gonna have a tough one on Friday with Ogallala. They’re a very talented team, physical, big. They can shoot, they can drive, they can rebound, they can do it all. We’ve seen similar teams so we’re just gonna come give it our best effort.”
The Bluejays continue their quest for back-to-back state championships; something that they have been working toward since the end of the 2022 campaign.
“We have the motivation to go back-to-back,” Kissinger said. “A lot of people don’t want us to do it, a lot of people don’t think we can do it. That definitely motivates us in the locker room.”
Ashland-Greenwood and Ogallala will square off in the Nebraska Class C1 State Semifinals Friday at 10:45 A.M. inside Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
View full video interviews with Mohs and Kissinger below.