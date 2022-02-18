(St. Albert) -- The St. Albert boys bowling team advanced to their first-ever trip to the state bowling tournament on Tuesday.
The Falcons advanced to state and nearly finished 300 points in front of second place. St. Albert boys bowling coach Mike Klusman says it is all surreal to him.
“Well, you know, it hasn't really sunk in yet, to be honest with you,” Klusman said. “I know that in a couple of days to get to go bowl for a state tournament, but you work so hard for that moment, and it finally happens, and you see the exhilaration in the kids, and you know to be able to have that banner. The first time ever in school history, that first bowling banner in the gym, I mean it's definitely a special moment. Still trying to grasp it, to be honest with you. Pretty cool.”
Klusman's team is also sending three of their bowlers to the state tournament as individuals. Adamy Denny (2nd), Hadyn Piskorski (T-3rd), and Evan White (T-3rd) all advanced to the state tournament with 705, 630, and 630 scores, respectively.
“As a coach, you're a facilitator of talent, and that talent has to work hard to get it,” Klusman continued. “So, when these kids got close the last couple years, and they actually saw what they had to do, it's like anything in life. You set your goal, and if you don't give up, if you don't quit, if you keep trying to achieve that goal, eventually you'll get it through hard work and dedication.”
The Falcons didn't lose a single tournament or matchup after their season-opening loss to Clarinda. That loss seemed to ignite the team, Klusman said.
“It's gonna go back to back to the mental aspect. That first game of the season we knew Clarinda took us out last year, and that that was going to be a statement match because it was at their home place,” Klusman uttered. “And it was the first match of the year, and mentally my boys were not ready for that because they were kind of using excuses and the lane conditions down there.
"Obviously, anytime you don't bowl at your home house, and you got to go somewhere else, you got to be able to be good enough to figure out what their lane conditions are and make those changes."
Klusman says the mindset of his team changed on their next road trip.
“If you'd asked me before, I said we're probably going to lose. And it was not because of our physical talent. It was 100% our mental approach to that game. And then on our second road game, there was a comment made that we're not a road team that we can't play on the road. So, I brought the first matchup to say, You know what, 'I guess we can only bowl at home guys.' So, be prepared to go to, I think it was Little Waite Lanes down there, that we're going to get beat.
"Marking these guys that they need to be mentally tough. If you want to be the best of the best, it doesn't matter where you play. You have to adapt to the conditions. Everybody bowls on the same lane. So, anything else is just making excuses.”
The St. Albert boys team will bowl at the state tournament starting Monday.
You can hear the full interview with Klusman below.