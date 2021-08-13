(Council Bluffs) -- In a year of unforgettable campaigns from the St. Albert boys bowling, golf and baseball teams, there was one constant: Mike Klusman.
And for that, KMA Sports is pleased to announce Coach Klusman as the 2020-21 KMAland Coach of the Year.
"It's pretty breathtaking and amazing," Klusman said about the honor. "I just became a grandpa, so it has been a pretty good week."
The new grandfather took the boys golf team to state for the first time in program history, earned KMAland Bowling Coach of the Year honors and served as a trusted assistant on the Falcons' first state baseball title in 22 years.
"It hasn't settled in yet," Klusman said. "You want to put banners in the rafters because they last forever. To be able to do that in two out of three sports is pretty amazing."
The strong seasons in golf, bowling and baseball were a part of the wall-to-wall success St. Albert athletics had in 2020-21. The football, volleyball and boys soccer programs qualified for state while the basketball and girls soccer teams fell one game shy of reaching their state tournaments. The Falcons also had some stellar individual performances in cross country, tennis, track and wrestling.
"St. Albert sports were amazing this year," Klusman said. "I'm just fortunate to be a part of it."
Klusman feels the success comes because of one thing.
"It's a family atmosphere," he said. "Faith, trust the path, work hard and never give up. When you get defeated, turn it into a victory. Every single coaching staff is amazing and dedicated. You try to teach these kids to buy in, become successful, never give up, and don't let anything get in the way of your goals."
Baseball, bowling and golf have always been an integral part of Klusman's life.
"I grew up bowling in Wisconsin since I was six years old," he said. "Bowling was a path my parents put me on, and I became really good at it. I went to college to play baseball, and that was my dream. In between there, I learned how to play golf. To take those three sports and pass them onto young men and to see them succeed is so gratifying."
In bowling, the Falcons entered the season hoping to rebound from narrowly missing the 2020 State Tournament. They fell just shy of their ultimate goal but put together a stellar season, led by KMAland Bowler of the Year Evan White.
“It started last year,” Coach Klusman said. “They wanted to make it to state. We missed going to state by five pins last year, and we started this season with the same goals in mind. With each and every week, the kids bought in and worked really hard to improve every week.”
In golf, the Falcons made state for the first time in program history and ultimately finished eighth in Class 1A.
"It's a pretty special moment," Klusman said. "I can't lie. It's pretty cool."
Spending the state tournament run with his son, Brett, made it extra special. The younger Klusman took 7th individually, the highest of any KMAland golfer, and was named the KMAland Male Golfer of the Year.
"It was an amazing ride," he said. "The boys worked hard and pushed each other. To be able to walk into the state golf tournament with your son is amazing. I wish everybody could experience it."
St. Albert baseball entered the 2021 season with the hopes of exorcising some previous postseason demons. They did so in a pretty convincing fashion, claiming the Class 1A crown with a 7-5 win over Kee, Lansing in the title game.
"Coach Duncan Patterson puts on an incredible program," his trusty sidekick said. "It's fun to be a part of that staff and be a part of a program that will go down in history as a state champion. They can never take that away from us. The boys just wanted to be there and learn. You can never take any team for granted. We were blessed to have an amazing amount of athletes."
What's the secret to playing a role in not one, not two, but three remarkable sports seasons in a year?
"I'm still learning as a coach," Klusman said. "I don't know everything, so I'm constantly trying to find stuff that will help them get to a goal I never achieved. Every coach coaches to see success. And hopefully, mold boys and girls into champions."
As expected, the success in bowling, golf and baseball have the folks in St. Albert excited for what they hope are many more banner years.
"Set your goals high," Klusman said. "If you reach 90% of your goals, that's a pretty good season. Our goal is to win a state championship. That will be the goal for bowling, golf and baseball. It's not easy, but we have a lot of good young athletes. We'll see what happens, and we won't give up."
Klusman is the first St. Albert coach to win this honor and third from the Hawkeye Ten, joining Shenandoah tennis coach Brian Daoust and former Red Oak coach Dan Martinez. Click below to hear the full interview with Klusman.
Previous KMAland Coach of the Year Award Winners
2020: KMAland Softball/Baseball Coaches
2019: Joe Wollum, CAM
2018: Darrell Burmeister, Nodaway Valley
2017: Brian Daoust, Shenandoah
2016: Amy McClintock, Sidney
2015: Scott Rucker, Treynor
2014: Kevin Schafer, East Mills
2013: Dan Martinez, Red Oak