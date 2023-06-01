(Coon Rapids) -- The Coon Rapids-Bayard baseball team has started their 2023 season in a big way, highlighted by the 800th career win for head coach John Waddle and a 6-0 start.
The Crusaders have peeled off wins over IKM-Manning, Glidden-Ralston, Exira-EHK, ACGC, Kuemper Catholic and Boyer Valley. CRB has outscored opponents 57-13 in those games. The strong start has them at No. 1 in the KMAland 1A/2A Power Rankings and No. 8 in the Iowa High School Baseball Coaching Association's state poll.
"Our pitching has carried us through the first six games," Waddle said. "We're just trying to get better offensively. We lost four kids from last year, so we're trying to get kids at-bats. I like the progress we're making."
The Crusaders have used five arms in their first six games. Lance Clayburg hasn't surrendered an earned run and struck out 10 in 6 1/3 innings pitched, Cade Behrens has struck out 10 with a 0.95 ERA in seven innings and Kolby Culbertson has been their ace with a 1.00 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 14 innings. Cal Heydon and Mason Culbertson have also contributed to the rotation.
"We knew we had a good group coming back," Waddle said. "Kolby throws the ball well. He gives us a good foundation from the number one spot. Lance Clayburg has really blossomed. Cal got some valuable experience for the Legion Team in Carroll. That's helped. Cade threw JV for us last year. He's matured and carried that confidence over."
Offensively, Clayburg has raked at the plate with a .571 average, eight RBI and three home runs in 14 at-bats.
"Lance is carrying over from Legion baseball," Waddle said. "He hasn't lost a beat."
Heydon -- a freshman -- has also starred in the lineup after a breakout summer last season. He currently hits .455 with 10 RBI.
"He struggled a little out of the chute," Waddle said. "That was a blessing in disguise. Once I had a visit with him, he's taken off the last two or three games."
The Crusaders returned plenty of talent from a team that lost a 1-0 heartbreaker to Tri-Center in a district final last year.
"Our goals don't change much from year-to-year," Waddle said. "Our target is always the conference championship and state tournament."
Coon Rapids-Bayard is back at it Thursday against Audubon. That starts a stretch of 12 games in the next 12 days.
"It's an unbelievably tight schedule with a lot of quality teams," Waddle said. "We're going to be challenged with the number of games and quality of opponents. I'm excited about that. We need to build more depth on the mound."
Hear the full interview with Coach Waddle below.