(Greenfield) -- The top-ranked team in the latest KMAland Class 1A/2A Girls Basketball Power Rankings is off to a dominant start worthy of their ranking.
The Nodaway Valley Wolverines are 3-0 with victories over Clarinda, Grand View Christian and Southwest Valley by respective scores of 44, 12 and 43.
"We are feeling pretty good," Coach Brian Eisbach said. "I feel like we have done some things each game to get better. We feel like we still have a lot to continue to improve on."
The Wolverines' strong start comes after a 20-3 campaign last season. Two of their top four scorers from that squad -- Alyssa Davis and Reagan Weinheimer -- have since graduated, but Eisbach feels they have filled those voids nicely.
"We are trying to put kids in a position that benefits the team and the kids individually," Eisbach said. "We have tinkered with the lineup each game. We feel like, with the seniors and the youth we have, we are starting to put things together."
Junior Maddax DeVault has been the straw that stirs the drink for Coach Eisbach's squad. The sharpshooter is 28-of-59 from the field and averaging 23.6 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.3 steals per contest.
"She's really picked it up on rebounding and running the floor," Eisbach said. "She's become a slasher when she wants to be and has been better at moving without the ball. She has been more aggressive on the defensive end as well. She continues to work and will continue to put up some serious numbers."
DeVault has pioneered a Wolverine lineup that is shooting 41.6 percent from the field. Eisbach attributes their steady shooting clip to their free-flowing style.
"We are trying to avoid our kids being robotic," Eisbach said. "You hear that a lot at all levels of the girls game. I feel like that is something we will continue to get better at."
Seniors Lexi Shike and Macy Kuhns are also back in the lineup for Nodaway Valley while a familiar surname has made his presence known thanks to the emergence of freshman Lindsey Davis.
Davis is currently averaging 10.6 points per game and posted 18 points, six steals, four rebounds and three assists in Tuesday's win over Southwest Valley.
"Usually it's going to go one of two ways when you start a freshman," Eisbach said. "She came out firing and showed some hustle. I feel a kid like that is a bright spot."
While the Wolverines are excited to be 3-0, they know it's a long season.
"We have a lot of games ahead that will be tough," Eisbach said. "Trying to stay healthy and keeping kids in the game is always a challenge. We continue to stress every day that we need to take care of the little things. It's starting to turn a little bit. We will just continue one day at a time and try to get better."
The Wolverines will conclude 2020 with showdowns against Wayne (Friday), Bedford (Tuesday), Martensdale-St. Marys (next Thursday) and Atlantic (December 19th).
"An ideal way to end the first half would obviously to go undefeated through those games, but more importantly we want to just continue to show growth," Eisbach said. "I think the kids are looking forward to Christmas break, but we have to get there first. Just one day at a time."
The complete interview with Coach Eisbach can be heard below.