(Council Bluffs) -- Two of the top small-class girls basketball programs in KMAland staged a classic on Tuesday night.
When the smoke cleared, it was the 1A No. 7 and KMA 1A/2A No. 1 St. Albert Saintes (11-1) prevailing for a 57-53 win over KMA 1A/2A No. 4 Nodaway Valley (9-3).
"Our composure tonight was huge," Coach Dick Wettengel said. "That tests our character. You're not going to find a better team in southwest Iowa. I told the girls, 'Win or lose, this game is going to help us'. But it was great to be on the winning side."
St. Albert's nail-biting victory comes three days after they suffered their first loss of the year -- a defeat at the hands of Harlan on Friday night.
"A setback like that is a perfect opportunity for us to step up," Wettengel said. "I'm proud of how our girls finished."
"We didn't give up," junior Missy Evezic said. "That really carried us through the end. This is a great way to boost our confidence. They (Nodaway Valley) really pushed us."
Tuesday's contest was a back-and-forth affair. Nodaway Valley took a 15-13 lead into the second quarter, but St. Albert took a 30-25 lead into the break.
St. Albert opened the second half with the first four points to balloon their lead to 34-25, but Nodaway Valley scurried back and cut the deficit to 41-38 heading into the fourth quarter.
Nodaway Valley star Lindsey Davis posted the first four points of the fourth quarter to give her team a 42-41 lead. Nodaway Valley twice grew its advantage to three, but St. Albert tied it at 46. The Wolverines then scored four of the next five to take a 50-47 lead with less than three minutes left.
Then Evezic took over.
The 6-foot-4 Evezic scored six points in the final three minutes to give her team a 56-53 lead.
"I was just thinking about how we were going to end this game," Evezic said. "We needed to stick through it and couldn't let up."
Nodaway Valley had an opportunity to tie it in the final seconds, but the savvy veteran Wettengel opted for his team to foul, negating a game-tying chance. Wettengel credits junior point guard Lilly Krohn for the idea to foul.
"We were talking in the huddle, and Lilly said, 'Coach, do you want to foul?' A long time ago, I probably wouldn't have done that, but with their 3-point shooters -- I didn't want them to get a shot off."
Evezic finished the night with 22 points and 12 rebounds.
"She just battled all night long," Wettengel said. "Just a great game by her."
Krohn and Ella Klusman added 10 points apiece for the Saintes.
Davis led Nodaway Valley with 23 points, while freshman Izzy Eisbach added 15.
St. Albert hopes to continue its winning ways on Friday when they face Red Oak.
"It's great to bounce back," Wettengel said. "I hope this leads to good things."
Click below to hear the full interviews from Evezic and Coach Wettengel.