Class 3A Regional Quarterfinal: Shenandoah at Clarinda

Class 3A Regional Quarterfinal: Atlantic at Red Oak

Class 1A Regional First Round: Woodbine at Riverside

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.