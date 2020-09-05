(Neola) -- The KMA A/1A/2A No. 1 Underwood Eagles looked every bit the part Friday night in a dominant 41-8 victory over KMA No. 2 Tri-Center on the KMAX-Stream.
"I didn't feel we capitalized on everything we could have, and to still have a lot to improve on and get a 41-8 victory on the road is something I'm pretty happy about," Coach Nate Mechaelsen said.
It wasn't always easy for the Eagles, who were plagued by turnovers in the first quarter, which prompted a scoreless tie after one frame.
Underwood settled in during the second quarter and got on the board first courtesy of a 27-yard touchdown run from sophomore quarterback Alex Ravlin. The Eagles added another score before halftime -- this one on a 12-play, 66-yard drive that was capped by Hayden Goehring's one-yard run to give the Eagles a 13-0 lead heading into the break.
A Tri-Center turnover early in the second half put the Eagles deep into T-C territory, where they capitalized with a one-yard score from Joey Anderson to push their lead to 20-0 with 8:31 left in 3rd.
An Underwood fumble on their next drive opened the door for Tri-Center, who got on the scoreboard with a touchdown pass from Jaxon Johnson to Mason Rohatsch to trim the deficit to 20-8 with just under five minutes left in the third.
The Tri-Center momentum was short-lived, though, as junior Scott Pearson took the ensuing kickoff 68 yards for a touchdown to extend the lead to 27-8.
"We knew it was going to be a little pooch kick," Pearson said. "I picked it up. Honestly, I was just trying to get a few yards. I cut it back and saw an opening."
Pearson's touchdown shifted the momentum to the Eagles one final time.
"Scotty did a nice job," Mechaelsen said. "It was a short kick, he grabbed it and scored a really big touchdown for us."
The Eagles added two more touchdowns for good measure in the fourth quarter to secure the 41-8 victory.
Offensively, Ravlin showed himself as a dual-threat, tossing for 175 yards while rushing for another 51 and a score.
"He's a gamer," Mechaelsen said. "Similar to his brother. He's got a really, really bright future."
In total, Underwood posted 207 rushing yards. Anderson led the way with 86 while Pearson also contributed 49. Of course, the Eagles stellar night on the ground came in large part to their massive offensive line.
"I think we have a really good offensive line," Mechaelsen said. "We've got a lot of guys that have played a lot of football. I think in the second quarter that started to show because I thought we were pretty fresh and dominant."
Quinn Kuck was Underwood's leading receiver with 67 yards on three catches. Pearson caught two balls for 40 yards. Blake Hall had 38 yards on three receptions.
The Eagles defense was opportunistic, too, forcing seven turnovers, including six interceptions. Ravlin led the way with three, including a pick-six in the fourth quarter.
"I just like competing and being a ball-hawk," Ravlin said. "Everything was just going our way tonight."
Brayden Wollan also picked off two passes while Chase Ryan recorded an interception as well.
"We've got athletes back in the secondary," Mechaelsen said. "Our linebackers were good in coverage, our secondary went up and got the balls that were jump-ball situations."
Tri-Center posted 188 yards of total offense, 141 of which came from quarterback Jaxon Johnson, who completed 19 passes. Mason Rohatsch was his favorite target, hauling in seven passes for 47 yards. The Trojans fall to 1-1 and begin Class A District 9 action next Friday at Sidney.
Underwood improves to 2-0 on the season. The 1A No. 7 Eagles open Class 1A District 9 play next week against MVAOCOU.
"Now things become super real," Mechaelsen said. "Every district game is big. We'll get in Monday, watch some film on them, make some corrections from tonight and be ready to go next Friday."
The complete interviews with Pearson, Ravlin, Anderson and Coach Mechaelsen can be viewed below.