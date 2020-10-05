(Martensdale) -- Martensdale-St. Marys is only one victory away from making their first full regular season as a Class 8-Man squad an unbeaten one.
"Our kids have played really hard and worked really hard to put themselves in this position," Coach Derek Wharton said. "We are just looking to get better every week."
Last year, the Blue Devils battled with low numbers in Class A, but mustered their way to a 5-4 record.
The Blue Devils returned a strong core from last season's team and knew they could have a strong season, but they also knew there would be challenges transitioning to the 8-Man game.
"You're always hopeful," Wharton said. "We had a good team coming back from last year's squad, but we had some holes to fill. When everyone talks about going down, there are some quality teams in 8-man. At the top of it, I don't know that there's much difference at the level of play between 8-Man football and Class A football."
Wharton says the biggest challenge his team had in the transition to 8-Man was determining their schemes while adjusting to the different field dimensions.
"We do like to throw the football," he said. "Timing is a big part of what we do and how we do it, just figuring out how the width would fit in."
Stats do confirm that the Blue Devils do indeed like to throw the football. They've done so 152 times this season. Senior quarterback Jack Franey has led the way, tossing for 1,304 yards, 26 touchdowns and only one interception while completing just under 64 percent of his passes.
"He's done an unbelievable job as far as taking care of the football," Wharton said. "Jack is a student of the game. He spends more time watching film than any of our coaches combined. He loves football and he's very dedicated to it. He's improved his skills as well."
Franey has had no shortage of weapons with Brooks Trom complementing him in a rushing attack that has posted over 1,000 total yards.
Carson Elbert, Hogan Franey, Troy Holt and Trom have been among Jack Franey's favorite receivers. Elbert currently leads the team in receptions with 24 for 460 yards and 10 touchdowns. Holt has caught 21 passes for 426 yards and 11 scores.
The Blue Devils have put points on the board at will, averaging 67.8 points per game. However, Wharton feels they can still do better.
"I think we got to continue to improve," he said. "I don't believe we've played our best football yet. We are trying to improve our offensive line. That's probably our biggest challenge at this point."
Murray is the opponent for the Blue Devils Friday night. The Mustangs enter the contest at 4-2, led by dynamic quarterback Zack Belden, who has posted 682 yards passing, 535 yards rushing and 26 total scores.
"I've been very impressed with Murray," Wharton said. "Coach (Shawn) Oaks had done a tremendous job with that football team. They are a very physical football team, very well-coached. They run the ball extremely well and very good on both sides of the football. It's going to be a challenge for us."
Wharton knows containing Belden will likely be their biggest challenge.
"We've really got to just play disciplined football and play our responsibilities," he said.
Offensively, the Blue Devils will look to keep their well-oiled machine rolling.
"I think it's about taking care of the football for us, and executing," he said.
Martensdale-St. Marys/Murray is slated for a 7 p.m. kickoff. KMA Sports' coverage from week seven begins at 6:20 and runs through midnight. The complete interview with Coach Wharton can be heard below.