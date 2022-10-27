(Mondamin) -- West Harrison looks to stay unbeaten and extend their first-ever football playoff campaign in their toughest test yet in GTRA Friday.
The KMA state 8-player no. 8 Hawkeyes (9-0) have put together a phenomenal season that has culminated thus far in their first playoff win in school history last week, sneaking by the Bedford Bulldogs (5-4) 29-27.
"It was a very physical game," West Harrison Head Football Coach Andrew Stevenson told KMA Sports. "They were an at-large team but they were a very capable team to win some games. It was just a really hard fought game for everybody involved."
The Hawkeyes fell back on their senior offensive playmakers Walker Rife and Mason King, as well as quarterback Mason McIntosh who went 13/21 for 201 yards, two touchdowns, and three picks. Meanwhile, Rife led the rushing attack in the close win with 115 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries and hauled in a touchdown catch.
"We like to run the ball, drain clock, and get a double-digit lead and coast on in from there and that's been our M.O. for the year, but Bedford made that difficult from the get go," said Stevenson. "We knew we had to open it up and Mason did a really good job of finding guys, and once we did that Walker was able to kind of do his thing."
King also totaled over 100 combined yards and a receiving touchdown on 10 touches. McIntosh has totaled 934 passing yards and 16 touchdowns on the season, while Rife leads the rushing attack with 1,142 yards and 16 scores. However, Stevenson says they've shown flexibility in their offensive mindset throughout the season.
"You go back to Coon Rapids we had 0 passing yards and over 200 or so rushing yards and then you go to Bedford where we had 200 yards passing and 200 yards rushing, so it's the ebb and flow of the game -- whatever we can take is what we're going to try to get," said Stevenson. "Our offensive line is mobile and can block and move around and our tight ends and wide receivers give us the ability to pass or run the ball when we need to."
Meanwhile, on the defensive side, which has held teams to 16.5 points per game, senior Sage Evans has led the way with 104 tackles this year, while sophomore Nolan Birdsall and senior Koleson Evans have tormented opposing teams backfields combining for 29 sacks and 55 tackles for loss. Birdsall currently leads 8-layer with 17.5 sacks.
"(Evans) has really turned it on the last half the season, because they were focusing in on him during the beginning of the year and our d-ends Kolsen and Birdsall really stepped up," said Stevenson. "Now it's kind of a 'pick-your-poison' with those three up front."
King also currently leads the Hawkeyes with four interceptions, while Rife and Evans have three a piece. However, that defense will need to be on its a-game against the GTRA Titans (8-1), led by senior quarterback Max Hough who has totaled 1,154 passing yards, 1,887 rushing yards (2,297 all-purpose yards -- 1st in 8-player), and 41 total touchdowns.
"(Hough) is a true dual-threat guy -- he can throw the ball when he needs to, or you can do a lot of zone read with him or he's out the wildcat and he just finds a hole and he goes," said Stevenson. "We can't give up the long runs... so we need to shore up that side of the ball and not create running lanes by trying to get too much pressure on (Hough) -- we need to read him and contain him."
The Hawkeyes will also have to deal with a Titans defense that has amassed 23 sacks and 55 tackles for loss this season.
"We're going to have to find those open spots when we're throwing the ball and see how they line up because they disguise their looks pretty good," said Stevenson. "When we're running the ball we're going to have to have hat-on-hat, drive our feet, and sustain our blocks a little bit better."
Matt Hays will have updates from GTRA/West Harrison Friday on the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show on KMA 960 and KMA FM 99.1.
Check out the full interview with Coach Stevenson below: