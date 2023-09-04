(KMAland) -- The college basketball season is fast-approaching, and KMA Sports is once again dropping a preview extravaganza with a look at the 68 teams that played in last year's NCAA Tournament.
This page will be updated daily with new college basketball previews with beat writers and coaches. You can also find all preview interviews within the KMA Sports Upon Further Review podcast feed.
Monday, September 4th: University of Connecticut (2023 NCAA Champion) -- David Borges, UCONN men's basketball beat writer for CTInsider