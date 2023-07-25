(KMAland) -- Clarke University in Dubuque is the next stop on the KMA Sports Regional College Football Summer Preview series.
The 2023 season marks the first for Adam Hicks as the head coach. He had previously served as the defensive coordinator in the program's first four seasons.
"We're feeling good," Hicks said. "We had about 50 guys working out this summer to get bigger, faster and stronger."
Hicks is quite familiar with the program, given his recent time as an assistant. He hopes to build off some of the things the Pride have done in their infancy.
"We've talked about accountability and discipline," he said. "Now that I'm in charge, things are at my expectations. (Accountability and discipline) have been ramped up, but they realize I have their best interests at heart. They've bought in. We're trying to pump new energy into the program."
The Pride were 3-8 last season. While the losses outweighed the wins, Hicks saw plenty of positives, especially on the defensive side.
"Defensively, I thought we played well," Hicks said. "We've continually gotten better. Offensively, we've bounced around with new coordinators almost every year. The guys have struggled on that end."
Finding offensive consistency is a key for the Pride this year.
"We have playmakers," Hicks said. "We just have to get them stability. We just have to build some confidence."
Hicks admits his team's offensive success hinges on the quarterback spot. Graduate student Brandon Mueller is their QB1.
"We're going to lean on his maturity," Hicks said. "It starts taking care of the ball. The last few years, we've turned the ball over at an alarming rate."
Craig Elmore figures to be the Pride's top rusher while they figure out how to replace three starting offensive lineman.
Defensively, the Pride have some experience, particularly in the linebacking corp.
"We've lowered all our categories every year," Hicks said of the defense. "We're still not where we want to be with the explosive plays we've given up."
Clarke opens the season on August 26th against Midland. Hear the full interview with Hicks below.
