(Joplin) -- The KMA Sports Regional College Football Summer Preview Series goes to Joplin, Missouri and Missouri Southern State University today.
Atiba Bradley enters his third season at his alma mater with hopes of turning several closes losses from 2022 back the other way in 2023.
“It’s hard to win,” Coach Bradley told KMA Sports. “We went 3-1 to start out (the 2022 season), and then we kind of get beat up a little bit in Pittsburg, Kansas. Then we had a three-game stretch where we lost a game by 3 points, 3 points and 4 points. That’s a three-week stretch that we need to flip.”
The best way to change things around, in Coach Bradley’s opinion, is to raise their ceiling and their floor.
“We need to continue to push our highs higher and find a way to get our lows higher,” Bradley said. “You’re not always going to play your ‘A’ game and be on top of the world, clicking on all cylinders. There was a time last year our lows were so bad we couldn’t recover. It put us in holes that make it tough to win. We need to become a better, more consistent football team with fewer valleys and more peaks.”
Coach Bradley feels the personnel on the field is in place to switch last year’s 4-7 mark to the other side.
“Our leading stat guys are coming back,” Bradley said of the offense. “Our leading rusher Nathan Glades is coming back. Ezekiel Lang is a receiving threat, Jaedon Stoshak is back at slot receiver. Those are the guys that had the bulk of the stats and are coming back.”
Quarterback Luke Sampson stepped into the starting role over the final three games last season and is also returning.
“I really feel like that offensive group is ready to take the next step,” Coach Bradley said. “Our offensive line depth is deeper than it’s ever been. We’ve got four returning starters (on the offensive line). It’s a group that is finally older, more mature and as seasoned as it comes.”
Defensively, Missouri Southern has plenty of talent to replace, including two of their three leading tacklers in Richard Jordan Jr. and Coleman Booker at linebacker.
“They had a ton of stats and have moved on,” Coach Bradley admits. “Other than that, the nucleus of our defense is back. It’s not easy to replace your three-year leading tackler, but it’s something we’ve got to make sure we get done. It’ll be by committee. Not one guy is going to come in and replace those stats. It’ll be a multitude of guys, and we’ll still be a defense that plays and relies on a lot of guys.”
With plenty of returnees, Coach Bradley is excited to take that next step with his personnel in teaching his philosophies and schemes.
“I think we are a place where we’re not going into fall camp trying to teach inside zone and outside zone,” he said. “We’re trying to teach the details of inside zone and outside zone. Not just, here’s how you do it, it’s here’s why you do it. Same thing defensively. We’re at a point where guys that are going to get the bulk of the snaps know what to do, and now it’s teaching them how to do it better and more efficiently. We’re hoping that will be the catalyst that changes our 4-7 to 7-4 (or better).”
Listen to much more with Coach Bradley in the audio file embedded below. Find previous regional college football previews below.
PREVIOUS REGIONAL COLLEGE FOOTBALL PREVIEWS
June 6th: Vince Fillipp, St. Ambrose University
June 7th: Patrick Daberkow, Concordia University
June 8th: Joel Penner, Dordt University
June 9th: Dan Pifer, Cornell College
June 12th: Reed Hoskins, Simpson College
June 13th: Todd Stepsis, Drake University
June 14th: Brent Barnes, Grinnell College
June 15th: Chris Winter, Wartburg College
June 16th: Brian Keller, Nebraska Wesleyan
June 17th: Joel Osborn, Benedictine College
June 18th: Jesse Montalto, Iowa Central Community College
June 19th: Matt Franzen, Hastings College
June 20th: Jeff Jamrog, Midland University
June 21st: Jeff McMartin, Central College
June 26th: Bodie Reeder, University of Northern Iowa
June 27th: Steve Ryan, Morningside University
June 28th: Marc Benavidez, William Penn University
June 29th: Kory Vaught, Ellsworth Community College
June 30th: Tyler Staker, Coe College
July 3rd: Joe Troche, Luther College
July 4th: Austin Dickinson, Buena Vista University
July 5th: Joe Woodley, Grand View University
July 6th: Matt McCarty, Northwestern College
July 7th: Jermaine Gales, Lincoln University
July 10th: Ryan Held, University of Nebraska-Kearney
July 11th: Tyler Fenwick, Missouri Western
July 12th: Steve Helminiak, Loras
July 13th: Logan Masters, Wayne State College
July 14th: Chris Brown, Fort Hays State
July 17th: Shane LaDage, Briar Cliff University
July 18th: Patrick Ross, Graceland University
July 19th: Stan Zweifel, University of Dubuque
July 20th: Chris Bessler, Doane College
July 21st: Scott Strohmeier, Iowa Western Community College
July 24th: Tyler Chapa, Waldorf University
July 25th: Adam Hicks, Clarke University
July 26th: Jason Hoskins, Upper Iowa University
July 27th: Cooper DeJean, University of Iowa
July 31st: Phil Ockinga, Peru State College