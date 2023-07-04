(Storm Lake) -- The KMA Sports Regional College Football Summer Preview series heads to Buena Vista today, where new coach and Woodbine alum Austin Dickinson is getting set for the 2023 season.
“It’s been great having the last four or five months being able to meet with the team and get to know each kid on an individual level,” Dickinson told KMA Sports. “Getting through 16 spring ball practices, we’re able to see what each guy can do. The evaluation process in those 16 days was big for us to figure out where our team is at from an athletic standpoint.”
A Buena Vista alum, Dickinson came back to his alma mater after working as a defensive coordinator at Wisconsin-Eau Claire. He also worked as a defensive coach and recruiting coordinator with Minnesota State-Mankato previously.
“We’ve changed a little bit offensively and defensively (at Buena Vista),” Coach Dickinson said. “There’s a learning curve for those kids for sure, and that was expected. But the way they worked through the spring period was awesome. We’re understanding now the guys we have and what they’re going to do in their certain roles, and we’re excited.”
While there have been some schematic changes, Coach Dickinson says — in evaluating his team — he just wanted to see who could play.
“At the end of the day, football is football,” he said. “Can a kid play football? Is he a good enough athlete to make a play in space? We don’t get caught up too much in (the scheme). We’re trying to find guys who can play, and our job is to find a position for them. It’s all about the players. Just having the opportunity to see them run, move around and react and find a position within our offensive and defensive framework is the biggest thing for us.”
The Beavers were 4-6 overall and 3-5 in the American River Conference in 2022. Coach Dickinson says in trying to turn things around they will play the best available players, pointing to returning defensive back and Audubon native Matthew Beisswenger as one that has stood out.
“(Beisswenger) had a great spring,” Dickinson said. “We’re excited to see what he can do, and we’re focused on bringing in some more Western Iowa kids. We kind of want to get back to where we were recruiting those Western Iowa kids. We have a kid from Woodbine, one from Boyer Valley, a kid from Spencer and a couple kids from Storm Lake. Those guys have a chance to play. If the best players are freshmen or seniors, they’re going to play. We have a good core group of guys coming in, and we’re excited to see them grow as leaders and players.”
Check out the full interview with Coach Dickinson and other previous KMA Sports Regional College Football Preview interviews and stories below.
PREVIOUS REGIONAL COLLEGE FOOTBALL PREVIEWS
June 6th: Vince Fillipp, St. Ambrose University
June 7th: Patrick Daberkow, Concordia University
June 8th: Joel Penner, Dordt University
June 9th: Dan Pifer, Cornell College
June 12th: Reed Hoskins, Simpson College
June 13th: Todd Stepsis, Drake University
June 14th: Brent Barnes, Grinnell College
June 15th: Chris Winter, Wartburg College
June 16th: Brian Keller, Nebraska Wesleyan
June 17th: Joel Osborn, Benedictine College
June 18th: Jesse Montalto, Iowa Central Community College
June 19th: Matt Franzen, Hastings College
June 20th: Jeff Jamrog, Midland University
June 21st: Jeff McMartin, Central College
June 26th: Bodie Reeder, University of Northern Iowa
June 27th: Steve Ryan, Morningside University
June 28th: Marc Benavidez, William Penn University
June 29th: Kory Vaught, Ellsworth Community College
June 30th: Tyler Staker, Coe College
July 3rd: Joe Troche, Luther College