(Vermillion) -- The KMA Sports Regional College Football Summer Preview Summer Series returns today with a look at the University of South Dakota Coyotes.
Bob Nielson is about to enter his eighth season in charge of the Missouri Valley Football Conference program in Vermillion, South Dakota.
"We're excited," Nielson said. "We have a great group of young men and had a tremendous offseason. We're off to a great start and making progress every day. We've got a lot of work ahead of us, but we feel good about what we've accomplished up to this point."
The Coyotes will look to bounce back from their rocky 2022 campaign, where they posted a 3-8 record.
"Last year was not a year we felt good about," Nielson said. "We got off to a slow start against a difficult schedule and couldn't regain the traction we had in 2021 that got us into the playoffs. The guys have a chip on their shoulders about 2022. That set the course for our improvements. We've carried that momentum into fall camp."
The Coyotes stumbled to a 1-4 start after a tough slate. They opened the year with eventual Big 12 champion Kansas State before facing eventual FCS champion South Dakota State, FCS runner-up North Dakota State and Montana, who was ranked No. 3 when they played South Dakota.
"We learned that you have to play well early," Nielson said. "We didn't play as well as we were capable. The next thing we knew, we were 1-4. It's difficult to get back on track and regroup when you have that start."
The Coyotes made some changes to their scheme offensively. Quarterback Aidan Bouman is back. The Iowa State transfer threw for 772 yards and seven touchdowns in four games last year.
"We'll be a little more pro-style," Nielson said. "We want to be a balanced offense. In our league, that starts with the ability to run the football. (Bouman) has experience under his belt and has improved immensely. We're excited to see him."
Defensively, the Coyotes are a seasoned bunch, highlighted by All-American linebackers Brock Mogensen and Stephen Hillis and All-American defensive back Myles Harden.
"We've added some pieces that give us more depth," Nielson said. "We have great confidence in that unit. We expect them to play well from the opening gun."
Complementary football is important for the Coyotes this year.
"Offensively, we have to hang on to the football better and put more points on the board," Nielson said. In our league, you have to play well in all three phases. You can be a one-phase team and expect to win games. We've made progress in that regard."
The Coyotes will learn a lot about their 2023 team early. They open the season against Missouri on August 31st.
"We've made a commitment to play Power 5 teams," Nielson said. "This will be a great challenge for us. We understand they have great personnel. It will force us to play at a high level. Our kids look forward to this game. We'll get a great gauge of where we're at."
Hear more with Nielson below.
