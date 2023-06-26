(Cedar Falls) -- The KMA Sports Regional College Football Summer Preview Series heads to Cedar Falls and the University of Northern Iowa today.
Panthers offensive coordinator Bodie Reeder enters his second season as the play caller for Coach Mark Farley’s team.
“When you look back at 2022, it was a quick buy-in by the players when we decided to change the offense,” Reeder told KMA Sports. “Number one, they were excited, and I thought as the spring, the summer and early part of the season went, we were kind of getting to know each other and gaining momentum. By the time we hit midseason, we were playing pretty good football on offense, and I was proud of how the guys competed and played hard.”
UNI started 0-3 last season before winning five of their next six. After a tight loss to eventual national champion South Dakota State in the penultimate game of the season, the Panthers finished the regular season with a 58-14 rout of South Dakota.
Reeder’s offense produced over 3,000 yards passing, including 3,121 and 26 touchdowns from starting quarterback Theo Day. The rushing game stayed balanced with Dom Williams going for 750 and Vance McShane adding 711.
“Coach Farley does a great job of evaluating guys coming out of high school,” Reeder said. “He can see what their body will look like two or three years down the road. They’ve always had big, good-looking players that play extremely hard, and the culture Coach Farley has instilled is really player-ran. As far as raw talent, we’ve got some really good skilled players and a lot of them.”
One of the versatile athletes in Coach Reeder’s system is former Woodbine star and tight end Layne Pryor, who caught 11 passes for 124 yards and one touchdown while playing in all 11 games during his sophomore season.
“Definitely, props to the offensive coaches that were there before me and Coach Farley to get Layne to come be a Panther,” Reeder said. “He’s so big and strong and versatile. At one point this spring, he weighed 270 pounds and was moving like a skill guy. He’s so big, coordinated and fast and plays hard. He’s a great kid.”
As Reeder moves into year two of his tenure as the program’s offensive coordinator, he believes the Panthers will see even more strides this upcoming season.
“The offensive line that are playing this spring and summer are getting ready to go,” Reeder said. “They’re working their tails off, and it’s guys that have been waiting to play because we had a veteran offensive line last year. Now, these are some guys coming in, and I’m excited to watch those guys play and compete together.”
UNI opens the season at Iowa State on Saturday, September 2nd. Listen to much more with Coach Reeder in the audio file and find our previous KMA Sports Regional College Football Previews below.
