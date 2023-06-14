(Grinnell) -- The KMA Sports Regional College Football Summer Preview series heads to Grinnell College today.
Coach Brent Barnes’ program struggled to a 2-6 season in 2022, but he believes 2023 could be the beginning of a turnaround.
“The program hit some hard times three or four years ago,” Barnes said. “The pandemic set us back a little bit, and we’ve been setting up the last two years and rebuilding for 2023, 2024, 2025 to start being a little more competitive.”
Grinnell, which plays in NCAA Division III’s Midwest Conference, didn’t play in 2020 and haven’t had more than two wins since they won three in 2014.
“I think we’re on pace to (be more competitive),” Barnes said. “We’re going to have 61 guys coming to camp this year. That’s the largest in school history, and I think we’ve built up the depth and the talent level in general. We’re really excited about coming into the season, and I think our kids are as well.”
While many programs across the country will have a large contingent of their team training on campus during the summer, Grinnell is much different. A reputable academic institution, members of the Grinnell football team are mostly working internships and other jobs during the course of the summer.
“You’re dealing with such bright kids, in general,” Barnes said. “They are self-motivated. We don’t have to be on them every minute and make sure they lift. They’re going to do that on their own. We’ve got a guy in Milan and other guys all over the world at internships. They know what they have to do to be ready to play, and 90% of them will do exactly what they need to do.”
Listen to much more with Coach Barnes in the full interview supplied below.
