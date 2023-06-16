(Lincoln) -- The KMA Sports Regional College Football Summer Preview series heads to Lincoln, Nebraska and Nebraska Wesleyan today.
“There’s not much to say (about 2022),” long-time head coach Brian Keller told KMA Sports. “It was the worst season record-wise we’ve had since I’ve been here.”
The Prairie Wolves struggled to a 1-9 season, losing their final nine games after opening the year with a win over Eureka College.
“We scored a lot of points,” Coach Keller said, “but we gave up a lot of points. So, we can play a little bit better on the defensive side of the ball, and we return the majority of our offense. We feel really pretty good with where we’re sitting for 2023, and we’re trying to put ’22 behind us and move on.”
Coach Keller says the makings of their 1-9 season came with inexperience and youth on the defensive side of the ball, especially up front.
“We played some really good teams,” he added. “The American Rivers Conference is really, really good. It’s a meat grinder. That’s not a good combination. Playing some good teams and being younger on the defensive side, especially on the defensive line. That’s where it kind of bit us. Those kids are now a year older, bigger, stronger and we’re adding some new ones, so we feel good about the upcoming year.”
One of the big changes Coach Keller made on the defensive side was hiring Bedford alum and former Graceland assistant Willie Lawrence as the defensive coordinator.
“We had a little bit of a connection,” Keller said. “I have an offensive intern who played at Graceland and coached with him. (Defensive line coach) Steve Schneider was a long-time coach at Midland and was also an assistant with Graceland, so those two guys really recommended Coach Lawrence to me. He has made an immediate impact in the weight room with our guys. He got here in January, and his enthusiasm, intensity and excitement throughout the winter and spring in the weight room, I can see a noticeable difference in our defensive players. And a lot of that has rubbed off on the offensive side as well.”
It’s the offensive side where Coach Keller feels very optimistic. If the defense can make some strides, a lot of the shootout losses from last year could turn into victories.
“It’s a one game at a time thing,” Coach Keller said. “I think we do have the ability to do really well in conference, but we’ve got a lot of work to do before that. We’ve got a lot to get done, so we’re not going to make any predictions. I think the talent is here. If we get that belief, get back on target and stay injury free, we can do some really good things conference-wise this year.”
Listen to much more with Nebraska Wesleyan head coach Brian Keller below.
