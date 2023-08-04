(KMAland) --
Pittsburg State posted an undefeated regular season in the tough league last year. Now, Coach Brian Wright's team is preparing to defend their crown.
"I've seen a lot of hard work and some young guys step into some new roles," Wright said about his team's offseason work. "We continue to work together and keep that chip on their shoulder. We're excited to get started."
While the Gorillas were unrivaled in the MIAA, their 17-14 season-ending loss to eventual Division II national champion Ferris State has them hungry for more this season.
"It builds (confidence) up," he said. "Our guys have the belief that what we're doing is working. When you go undefeated in the regular season and have that kind of year, it puts a stamp of credit on the work they're putting in."
Pittsburg State has plenty of talent, highlighted by the return of quarterback Chad Dodson. Dodson threw for 2,975 yards and 29 touchdowns last year.
They also return a few starting offensive linemen and added some quality transfers. And All-American tight end Devon Garrison is back after catching 35 balls for 614 yards and seven scores last year.
"We have a good rhythm," Wright said. "We spread the ball around, get a lot of guys the ball and play with good pace. We don't run fast up-tempo, but we have a good tempo and try to keep the defense on their heels."
Coach Wright likes what he has on the defensive side, too.
The Gorillas enter the year as the favorites in the MIAA. They were the Preseason Media Poll favorite, garnering 320 points and 22 of the 30 first-place votes.
"We have to come together as a football team and play for one another," Wright said. "We really had that going for us a year ago. There are some new guys in new roles, so we have to find similar chemistry. We graduated some guys that were fifth and sixth-year seniors. Now, we have some young guys in roles they haven't had. The key is for those new faces to play good football for us."
Pittsburg State opens the season at home on August 31st against Washburn.
