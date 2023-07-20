(Crete) -- The KMA Sports Regional College Football Summer Preview series heads to Crete, Nebraska and Doane College today.
Coach Chris Bessler terms his team’s 2022 an “up and down” year that ended with a 4-6 record while playing in the difficult Great Plains Athletic Conference.
“We won some big games, but we also had a lot of tight games throughout the year,” Bessler said. “We dealt with a lot of injuries and guys in and out of the lineup for different reasons. It was kind of up and down. We started out strong, and then the middle of the season we came up on the short end.”
Doane traded wins through the first six weeks of the season, but they lost their next three before closing the season with a win for the 4-6 mark. With the up and down nature of the season, there were consistency issues on the offensive side of the ball while the defense stayed mostly strong.
“The defense played pretty well throughout the year,” Coach Bessler said. “We had a couple games where things didn’t go as well as what they needed to, but I thought they played well. They created some turnovers when we needed them and definitely got some big stops in games. I thought they performed well.”
Offensively, Doane topped out with 28 points, but they didn’t reach 20 in any other game during the season.
“One of the biggest issues was injuries and had to change some lineups throughout the course of the season,” Bessler added. “Our offense became pretty young. We started a freshman quarterback the last six games, and we started multiple offensive linemen that were sophomores and some freshmen played big roles. This past year, as the year went on, that was one of the issues.”
Despite the ups and the downs and some maneuvering in the lineup for injuries and other reasons, Coach Bessler said his kids played hard each week.
“That’s the expectation,” he said. “The kids definitely came through on that end. They play with a lot of energy, and that’s the key to success anywhere and anytime.”
Doane will open 2023 with a trip to Graceland on August 26th before jumping into the GPAC. Their home opener is a matchup with Dordt on September 2nd.
“It’s a tough league,” Bessler said of the GPAC. “We definitely need to get better on the offensive and defensive side of the ball. Get bigger and stronger. The mindset is that we can compete with these guys, and we just need to go do that. Take care of your job and see where everything falls.”
Listen to much more with Coach Bessler in the full audio file below. Check out KMA Sports’ other regional college football previews this summer in the links below.
