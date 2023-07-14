(Hays) -- The KMA Sports Regional College Football Summer Preview Series is on to Hays, Kansas and Fort Hays State with head coach Chris Brown.
Brown’s team went 3-8 overall and in the MIAA in 2022, although several close losses made the record look worse than the play on the field.
“There were a few little things here and there,” Coach Brown told KMA Sports. “The leadership side of it a little bit. With me as a coach, I could have motivated them a bit more and got more out of them. Probably listen to them a little bit more. Some of it was turnovers, some of it was a big play here or there that cost us ballgames. We’ve got to clean some of that up.”
As they turn the page on 2022 to 2023, Brown is hopeful they can get back to their pre-COVID levels when they ran off seven consecutive winning seasons. That was highlighted by an 11-1 2017 and a trip to the Round of 16 — all under the direction of Coach Brown.
“It’s just work ethic and holding yourself accountable,” Brown said. “As coaches, we’ve got to do those things, too. We’ve got to be accountable, disciplined and put in the work. We’ve got to model the behavior we want from our kids. What I see right now is the hunger to get back to the 2017 and 2018 (levels). The freshmen from those years saw that and want to rebuild this thing as well. It takes accountability, self-discipline and working hard to get everything you get.”
Brown notes that the 2023 team figures to be on the younger side in some important spots.
“That’s kind of a scary thing in this conference,” Brown said. “We’re going to have three seniors, maybe four, which isn’t a lot. I just want them to enjoy the game of football and have fun. It’s supposed to be fun. I expect them to do things well, play hard and play physical. Play for one another and know the plays, offensively and defensively, and execute them. I just want them to play hard, play physical and to do the things we ask them to do.”
Fort Hays State opens the season at Northeastern State on Thursday, August 31st. Their home opener is the following Thursday on September 7th against Pittsburg State.
Listen to the full interview with Coach Brown and check out preview regional college football previews below.
