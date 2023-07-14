Fort Hays State Tigers logo.png
Photo: Fort Hays State Athletics

(Hays) -- The KMA Sports Regional College Football Summer Preview Series is on to Hays, Kansas and Fort Hays State with head coach Chris Brown.

Brown’s team went 3-8 overall and in the MIAA in 2022, although several close losses made the record look worse than the play on the field.

“There were a few little things here and there,” Coach Brown told KMA Sports. “The leadership side of it a little bit. With me as a coach, I could have motivated them a bit more and got more out of them. Probably listen to them a little bit more. Some of it was turnovers, some of it was a big play here or there that cost us ballgames. We’ve got to clean some of that up.”

As they turn the page on 2022 to 2023, Brown is hopeful they can get back to their pre-COVID levels when they ran off seven consecutive winning seasons. That was highlighted by an 11-1 2017 and a trip to the Round of 16 — all under the direction of Coach Brown.

“It’s just work ethic and holding yourself accountable,” Brown said. “As coaches, we’ve got to do those things, too. We’ve got to be accountable, disciplined and put in the work. We’ve got to model the behavior we want from our kids. What I see right now is the hunger to get back to the 2017 and 2018 (levels). The freshmen from those years saw that and want to rebuild this thing as well. It takes accountability, self-discipline and working hard to get everything you get.”

Brown notes that the 2023 team figures to be on the younger side in some important spots.

“That’s kind of a scary thing in this conference,” Brown said. “We’re going to have three seniors, maybe four, which isn’t a lot. I just want them to enjoy the game of football and have fun. It’s supposed to be fun. I expect them to do things well, play hard and play physical. Play for one another and know the plays, offensively and defensively, and execute them. I just want them to play hard, play physical and to do the things we ask them to do.”

Fort Hays State opens the season at Northeastern State on Thursday, August 31st. Their home opener is the following Thursday on September 7th against Pittsburg State. 

Listen to the full interview with Coach Brown and check out preview regional college football previews below.

CHRIS BROWN FORT HAYS STATE FB UFR.mp3

PREVIOUS REGIONAL COLLEGE FOOTBALL PREVIEWS

June 6th: Vince Fillipp, St. Ambrose University 

June 7th: Patrick Daberkow, Concordia University

June 8th: Joel Penner, Dordt University

June 9th: Dan Pifer, Cornell College

June 12th: Reed Hoskins, Simpson College

June 13th: Todd Stepsis, Drake University

June 14th: Brent Barnes, Grinnell College

June 15th: Chris Winter, Wartburg College

June 16th: Brian Keller, Nebraska Wesleyan

June 17th: Joel Osborn, Benedictine College

June 18th: Jesse Montalto, Iowa Central Community College

June 19th: Matt Franzen, Hastings College

June 20th: Jeff Jamrog, Midland University

June 21st: Jeff McMartin, Central College

June 26th: Bodie Reeder, University of Northern Iowa

June 27th: Steve Ryan, Morningside University

June 28th: Marc Benavidez, William Penn University

June 29th: Kory Vaught, Ellsworth Community College

June 30th: Tyler Staker, Coe College

July 3rd: Joe Troche, Luther College

July 4th: Austin Dickinson, Buena Vista University

July 5th: Joe Woodley, Grand View University

July 6th: Matt McCarty, Northwestern College

July 7th: Jermaine Gales, Lincoln University

July 10th: Ryan Held, University of Nebraska-Kearney

July 11th: Tyler Fenwick, Missouri Western

July 12th: Steve Helminiak, Loras

July 13th: Logan Masters, Wayne State College

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.