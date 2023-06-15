(Waverly) -- The latest stop on the KMA Sports Regional College Football Summer Preview series is in Waverly, where Wartburg head football coach Chris Winter and his staff are prepping for the season.
If things go to plan, the Knights could be in store for another memorable year. Wartburg went 13-1 last year, ending their season with a loss to Mt. Union in the NCAA Division III semifinals.
"We're excited about the upcoming season," Winter said. "But we're trying to not get too far ahead of ourselves. There are a lot of people talking about the people coming back. We have a core group coming back, but we have a lot of work to do. Last year was a process. We don't want to bypass that process."
The blueprint is there for success at Wartburg.
"It starts with the type of guys we have in our program," Winter said. "We talk a lot about teamwork and being on the same page. I think the guys bought into that. We were one day at a time. We were locked in on doing what we could to better ourselves. We played each week nameless and faceless. If we're doing that, it doesn't matter who lines up across from us."
Last year's starting quarterback Nile McLaughlin and American Rivers Conference Offensive Player of the Year Hunter Clasen (running back) highlight Wartburg's experienced core.
McLaughlin threw for 3,046 yards and 27 touchdowns with nine interceptions last year, while Clasen ran for 1,584 yards and 21 touchdowns.
"Nile was great for us last year," Winter said. "It took him a little bit to get into that rhythm. Nile made us a balanced offense. We could run or pass at any point and make big plays when needed."
Defensively, the Knights led Division III in rushing defense and turnovers last season. Winter hopes his team can duplicate that success this season.
"It starts with stopping the run and making teams one-dimensional," Winter said. "That was the recipe last year, and we created turnovers. It has to be those two things."
The hype around the 2023 Wartburg season is understandable, but Winter is trying to keep his team grounded.
"We can't buy into the hype," he said. "We'll take things one game at a time and not get too far ahead of ourselves."
Wartburg opens the season September 2nd against Monmouth College. Hear the full interview with Winter below.
PREVIOUS REGIONAL COLLEGE FOOTBALL PREVIEWS
June 6th: Vince Fillipp, St. Ambrose University
June 7th: Patrick Daberkow, Concordia University
June 8th: Joel Penner, Dordt University
June 9th: Dan Pifer, Cornell College
June 12th: Reed Hoskins, Simpson College
June 13th: Todd Stepsis, Drake University
June 14th: Brent Barnes, Grinnell College