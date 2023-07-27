Cooper DeJean.png

(Iowa City) -- The latest guest on the KMA Sports Regional College Football Preview Summer Series is one of the most electric athletes the state ever saw at the prep level.

Once a standout quarterback at OABCIG, Cooper DeJean is now a defensive back at the University of Iowa. He's ready for his junior season in Iowa City after a breakout year last year.

"I'm excited for this year," DeJean said. "We have a lot of guys hungry to get this season rolling and to show what we can do."

DeJean has spent the spring and summer honing his craft.

"We stress getting bigger, faster and stronger," he said. "That's what I've focused on this summer. I've worked on different things I need to get better at. I've hit the film room with some of the guys. It's been busy, but it's been fun."

DeJean emerged as a defensive star last year. The OABCIG graduate had five interceptions and returned three for scores. He was a First-Team All-Big Ten choice by the media and a second-team nod by the coaches.

"My freshman year, I got my feet wet," DeJean said. "I learned from Riley Moss, Jack Koerner and Kaevon Merriweather. They taught me a lot. It was a lot of fun. I feel like I played more confidently last year."

DeJean credits the veteran defenders around him, such as Moss, Koerner, Merriweather and Jack Campbell.

"The biggest thing was the film study and the details I had to look for," DeJean said. "A lot of the guys helped with that. Those guys played a key part in my transition from small-town Iowa to college football."

DeJean had some stellar games, including Iowa's Music City Bowl win over Kentucky, where he had a pick-six en route to claiming game MVP honors.

DeJean -- a member of the Big Ten Preseason List -- is a vital piece in a defense tasked with replacing several standouts, such as Campbell, Moss and Lukas Van Ness.

"One thing I've tried to work on is getting better in man-to-man," he said. "That's an area I wasn't good at. I'm fine-tuning all the things you need as a defensive back. There's always stuff you can get better at."

The Hawkeyes went 8-5 last year. The defense sparked their season while the offense struggled. The defensive unit ranked second in the nation, while the offense was 130th out of 131 FBS teams.

With a more experienced offensive line and the addition of transfer quarterback Cade McNamara, the Hawkeyes hope the offense can aid the defense more this year. If it does, they will very much be a contender in the wide-open Big Ten West Division.

"We have high expectations," DeJean said. "Everybody in the Big Ten wants to get Indy (site of the Big Ten Championship Game). That's our goal, but we're just focused on putting our best foot forward every Saturday and having fun."

Iowa begins their season on September 2nd against Utah State. Hear more with DeJean below. 

UFR 1755 SEG 3 COOPER DEJEAN

