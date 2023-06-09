(Mount Vernon) -- The 2023 college football season marks Dan Pifer's fourth as the head man at Cornell College in Mount Vernon.
Coach Pifer hopes his team can take another step in the right direction, and he's optimistic after a productive offseason.
"We've put a lot of work in," Pifer said. "We're excited. We've been young for the last couple of years. We're finally going to be a little bit older with some playing experience. We're excited to see what that brings us. We've gotten bigger and stronger."
The Rams were 3-7 last season but saw plenty of positives to build off this season.
"Defensively, we got better and better every week," Pifer said. "I'm excited to see what they can do. Our receiving corps is also pretty good. The secondary and wide receivers are probably our deepest groups."
John Smith made nine starts at quarterback last year. He threw for 657 yards and six touchdowns. Running back Joel Lacy ran for 601 yards and nine scores as a freshman, while Tony Gomez added 577 yards and five touchdowns as a sophomore.
LaQuanta Crawford was the Rams' top receiver last year. He caught 13 balls for 321 yards while Cole Reed. Gavin Soukup, Frederic Tavernier and Matthew Cox also return.
"We want to run the football and throw it," Pifer said. "We've always run the football because we had to. We feel pretty good about that. Our line is young, but I think we might be better because we can do some things we've done in the past. We're excited."
Defensively, defensive back Anthony Hoffman returns after leading the team in tackles last season. The West Burlington, Notre Dame grad had 56 tackles and two picks. Linebacker Luca Schoensee, linebacker Hunter Holt, linebacker Nicholas Sells, defensive back Sam Adams, defensive back Nasir Albritton, defensive back Benny Fergot and linebacker Roman West are among the returners for the Rams.
"The defensive line is where we have to make improvements," Pifer said. "I think we will because we're a year older. We hope that maturity helps us defensively. The game is still the same. We still have to stop the run."
Many starters are in their third year as a piece to the Rams' lineup. Pifer hopes that experience results in more victories.
"We've watched them grow and mature," he said. "A lot of guys had to play when they weren't ready, so we took our lumps. I'm excited to see how it looks that they're juniors, have gained 20 pounds and their bench presses have gone up. We're excited to see how the growth relates to the field."
Cornell kicks off their season on September 2nd against Coe. Hear the full interview with Coach Pifer below.
PREVIOUS REGIONAL COLLEGE FOOTBALL PREVIEWS
June 6th: Vince Fillipp, St. Ambrose University
June 7th: Patrick Daberkow, Concordia University
June 8th: Joel Penner, Dordt University