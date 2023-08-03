(Emporia) -- The KMA Sports Regional College Football Summer Preview Series stays in the MIAA today and highlights the Emporia State Hornets.
The Hornets are about to embark on Garin Higgins' 16th year at the helm of the program.
"We're excited about getting going," Higgins said. "Ultimately, our goal is to make the playoffs. We have a lot of momentum going into the spring. Our guys did a great job this summer. We have a lot of veterans back with good leadership. We're excited."
The Hornets were 9-3 last year, narrowly missing out on the Division II playoffs. All three losses were by less than one score.
"Our guys understand we have an opportunity to be very good this year," Higgins said. "Everything matters in this conference matters. We're not far away. I know our guys have confidence. But we have to be confident, not arrogant and be ready each and every Saturday. Every day we go out to practice, we focus on one thing. It's a big deal for us to maintain that process. To have success in this league, you have to be process-oriented."
Quarterback Braden Gleason returns for the Hornets. Gleason threw for 3,404 yards and 33 touchdowns last year while rushing for seven scores. Higgins feels Gleason's experience and high football IQ should be a huge asset this year.
"He wants to be a coach," Higgins said. "His thought process is like a coach. He understands where our guys need to be and sets the tempo. He always wants to get better. He's process driven. Having him back is huge for us. He wants to be the best he can be, but he wants to win football games."
Defensively, Higgins hopes to build off his team's stellar defensive showings from a year ago.
"That defense could have won games for us," Higgins said. "We have to be as good as we were last year. The defense was the difference last year. I want them to take it up to another level. We have seven returning starters back and all of our defensive lineman. We need to play with the same consistency. We haven't put back-to-back great defensive years together."
The Hornets open the season on August 31st against Lincoln. Hear the full interview with Coach Higgins below.
