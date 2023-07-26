(KMAland) -- The latest KMA Sports Regional College Football Summer Preview Series feature heads to Fayette, Iowa and Upper Iowa University.
Head Coach Jason Hoskins enters his third season as the head coach of the Peacocks and believes this is going to be the year they start to see a pay-off from their methodical rebuild.
“Our kids are pretty bought in,” Coach Hoskins told KMA Sports. “We’ve got over 60 kids here in the summer, which has never happened here. Our kids are bought in and looking to do something special this year.”
Upper Iowa, which enters the Great Lakes Valley Conference for the first year after previously competing in the Northern Sun, went just 1-10 last season.
“We’ve been such a young team,” Coach Hoskins added. “We only had five guys that ran out of eligibility and have the same number this year. We had 115 on the team last year and only 10 of those kids had one or two years left of eligibility. Our task has been trying to find out how to get these kids to mature faster.
“That’s part of the deal. Everybody wants to play early, and you’ve got to mature faster to play early. A lot of the things we did that we’ve been trying to get better at are young guy mistakes. Things like making a tackle when you’ve got it. Line up correctly, run the right route, make sure you have your assignment. It seems mundane, but those things ultimately bit us a little bit.”
Coach Hoskins feels he will see plenty of improvement in 2023 with the return of Marcus Orr and Darryl Overstreet Jr. at quarterback.
“We have two kids that have started games,” he said. “They’re tremendous kids and leaders, and we feel good about that.”
Hoskins also points out the return of Iowa transfer Keontae Luckett and Aboubacar Barry at running back, as well as offensive line stalwarts Tyler Nielsen and Logan Zacharias. Further, Eddie Burgess and Aaron Carl are returning at tight end.
“For us, the big question mark will be at wide receiver,” Hoskins added. “We don’t have a lot of guys on our football that have experience. We have a few transfers coming in, but in terms of playing football at Upper Iowa, we don’t have a lot of guys that have taken very many snaps.”
Defensively, Coach Hoskins says the defensive line will be their most talented bunch.
“We ended up playing 10 last year (on the defensive line), but four of them were true freshmen,” he said. “We only have one senior up there, and it’s still our deepest group on the football team. Most of our defensive line has three or four years of eligibility.”
Upper Iowa opens the season on the road at Concordia St. Paul Thursday, August 31st and will have their home opener against St. Ambrose on Saturday, September 9th.
“Our goal is just to have a good week of prep, get a gameplan together and find a way to win that next game,” Hoskins said. “We obviously want to see some progress in our win-loss record. This will be my third year, and we’ve been methodical in how we’ve built the program. This year, we need to take that step in terms of our win-loss record. We feel we’ve got the team, and these guys have the buy-in to see what we’re going to do.”
Listen to much more with Coach Hoskins in the audio file below. Check out previous regional college football previews in the links below.
PREVIOUS REGIONAL COLLEGE FOOTBALL PREVIEWS
June 6th: Vince Fillipp, St. Ambrose University
June 7th: Patrick Daberkow, Concordia University
June 8th: Joel Penner, Dordt University
June 9th: Dan Pifer, Cornell College
June 12th: Reed Hoskins, Simpson College
June 13th: Todd Stepsis, Drake University
June 14th: Brent Barnes, Grinnell College
June 15th: Chris Winter, Wartburg College
June 16th: Brian Keller, Nebraska Wesleyan
June 17th: Joel Osborn, Benedictine College
June 18th: Jesse Montalto, Iowa Central Community College
June 19th: Matt Franzen, Hastings College
June 20th: Jeff Jamrog, Midland University
June 21st: Jeff McMartin, Central College
June 26th: Bodie Reeder, University of Northern Iowa
June 27th: Steve Ryan, Morningside University
June 28th: Marc Benavidez, William Penn University
June 29th: Kory Vaught, Ellsworth Community College
June 30th: Tyler Staker, Coe College
July 3rd: Joe Troche, Luther College
July 4th: Austin Dickinson, Buena Vista University
July 5th: Joe Woodley, Grand View University
July 6th: Matt McCarty, Northwestern College
July 7th: Jermaine Gales, Lincoln University
July 10th: Ryan Held, University of Nebraska-Kearney
July 11th: Tyler Fenwick, Missouri Western
July 12th: Steve Helminiak, Loras
July 13th: Logan Masters, Wayne State College
July 14th: Chris Brown, Fort Hays State
July 17th: Shane LaDage, Briar Cliff University
July 18th: Patrick Ross, Graceland University
July 19th: Stan Zweifel, University of Dubuque
July 20th: Chris Bessler, Doane College
July 21st: Scott Strohmeier, Iowa Western Community College
July 24th: Tyler Chapa, Waldorf University
July 25th: Adam Hicks, Clarke University