Upper Iowa Peacocks.png

(KMAland) -- The latest KMA Sports Regional College Football Summer Preview Series feature heads to Fayette, Iowa and Upper Iowa University.

Head Coach Jason Hoskins enters his third season as the head coach of the Peacocks and believes this is going to be the year they start to see a pay-off from their methodical rebuild.

“Our kids are pretty bought in,” Coach Hoskins told KMA Sports. “We’ve got over 60 kids here in the summer, which has never happened here. Our kids are bought in and looking to do something special this year.”

Upper Iowa, which enters the Great Lakes Valley Conference for the first year after previously competing in the Northern Sun, went just 1-10 last season.

“We’ve been such a young team,” Coach Hoskins added. “We only had five guys that ran out of eligibility and have the same number this year. We had 115 on the team last year and only 10 of those kids had one or two years left of eligibility. Our task has been trying to find out how to get these kids to mature faster.

“That’s part of the deal. Everybody wants to play early, and you’ve got to mature faster to play early. A lot of the things we did that we’ve been trying to get better at are young guy mistakes. Things like making a tackle when you’ve got it. Line up correctly, run the right route, make sure you have your assignment. It seems mundane, but those things ultimately bit us a little bit.”

Coach Hoskins feels he will see plenty of improvement in 2023 with the return of Marcus Orr and Darryl Overstreet Jr. at quarterback. 

“We have two kids that have started games,” he said. “They’re tremendous kids and leaders, and we feel good about that.”

Hoskins also points out the return of Iowa transfer Keontae Luckett and Aboubacar Barry at running back, as well as offensive line stalwarts Tyler Nielsen and Logan Zacharias. Further, Eddie Burgess and Aaron Carl are returning at tight end.

“For us, the big question mark will be at wide receiver,” Hoskins added. “We don’t have a lot of guys on our football that have experience. We have a few transfers coming in, but in terms of playing football at Upper Iowa, we don’t have a lot of guys that have taken very many snaps.”

Defensively, Coach Hoskins says the defensive line will be their most talented bunch.

“We ended up playing 10 last year (on the defensive line), but four of them were true freshmen,” he said. “We only have one senior up there, and it’s still our deepest group on the football team. Most of our defensive line has three or four years of eligibility.”

Upper Iowa opens the season on the road at Concordia St. Paul Thursday, August 31st and will have their home opener against St. Ambrose on Saturday, September 9th.

“Our goal is just to have a good week of prep, get a gameplan together and find a way to win that next game,” Hoskins said. “We obviously want to see some progress in our win-loss record. This will be my third year, and we’ve been methodical in how we’ve built the program. This year, we need to take that step in terms of our win-loss record. We feel we’ve got the team, and these guys have the buy-in to see what we’re going to do.”

Listen to much more with Coach Hoskins in the audio file below. Check out previous regional college football previews in the links below.

UFR 1754 SEG 2 JASON HOSKINS .mp3

PREVIOUS REGIONAL COLLEGE FOOTBALL PREVIEWS

June 6th: Vince Fillipp, St. Ambrose University

June 7th: Patrick Daberkow, Concordia University

June 8th: Joel Penner, Dordt University

June 9th: Dan Pifer, Cornell College

June 12th: Reed Hoskins, Simpson College

June 13th: Todd Stepsis, Drake University

June 14th: Brent Barnes, Grinnell College

June 15th: Chris Winter, Wartburg College

June 16th: Brian Keller, Nebraska Wesleyan

June 17th: Joel Osborn, Benedictine College

June 18th: Jesse Montalto, Iowa Central Community College

June 19th: Matt Franzen, Hastings College

June 20th: Jeff Jamrog, Midland University

June 21st: Jeff McMartin, Central College

June 26th: Bodie Reeder, University of Northern Iowa

June 27th: Steve Ryan, Morningside University

June 28th: Marc Benavidez, William Penn University

June 29th: Kory Vaught, Ellsworth Community College

June 30th: Tyler Staker, Coe College

July 3rd: Joe Troche, Luther College

July 4th: Austin Dickinson, Buena Vista University

July 5th: Joe Woodley, Grand View University

July 6th: Matt McCarty, Northwestern College

July 7th: Jermaine Gales, Lincoln University

July 10th: Ryan Held, University of Nebraska-Kearney

July 11th: Tyler Fenwick, Missouri Western

July 12th: Steve Helminiak, Loras

July 13th: Logan Masters, Wayne State College

July 14th: Chris Brown, Fort Hays State

July 17th: Shane LaDage, Briar Cliff University

July 18th: Patrick Ross, Graceland University

July 19th: Stan Zweifel, University of Dubuque

July 20th: Chris Bessler, Doane College

July 21st: Scott Strohmeier, Iowa Western Community College

July 24th: Tyler Chapa, Waldorf University

July 25th: Adam Hicks, Clarke University

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.