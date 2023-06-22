(Fremont) -- The KMA Sports Regional College Football Preview Summer Series heads to Fremont, Nebraska and Midland University.
Former Nebraska assistant Jeff Jamrog took over the Midland program prior to the 2016 season. Since then, the Warriors have posted a winning season every year he’s been in charge.
“No school in the state has done that,” Jamrog told KMA Sports. “That is something we can hang our hat on a little bit, but what we haven’t done is take that next step and go to the national playoffs.”
Midland appeared to be on their way in 2022 when they started 8-1 with the only loss coming to Morningside. However, they dropped a road game to eventual national champion Northwestern before a tough home loss to Dordt ended their year at 8-3.
“It was kind of an interesting season,” Jamrog said. “We rebounded from (the loss to Morningside), but we unfortunately had a couple injuries that kind of set us back a bit at the quarterback spot. Really disappointed in the last two games of the year, and we certainly felt like we left some really good football on the football field. We did not play well at the end like we hoped to.”
Still, there were plenty of things to learn about their program throughout the process of the 2022 season, according to Jamrog.
“Just keep building depth,” he said. “You’re going to have injuries. Just make sure the next man up is ready to play at a high level. And how important leadership is. For the team and the players. Hopefully, we can take that next step in those areas. We’ve got a great group of coaches and young men in the program with the culture we’ve built based on competing every day and winning the day. Our guys have bought into that culture.”
Along that staff is former Plattsmouth standout and Nebraska walk-on Ross Dzuris, who is the defensive line coach and recruiting coordinator for the Warriors.
“I have a lot of respect for Ross,” Jamrog said. “I was in charge of the walk-on program at Nebraska, so Ross will tell you that I’ve recruited him three times. Once to Nebraska, next when he got done playing to be a GA and then again after he worked for his dad at Plattsmouth. We had a full-time position come open, and he’s back with us the last two years. He’s done a great job with the defensive line and as the recruiting coordinator.”
As the 2023 season approaches, Coach Jamrog says he’s excited to see if Midland can take that next step and make their first national playoff appearance.
“We have a full-time strength coach for football and that is a big move by our administration,” he said. “We needed someone dedicated to that. We have a big roster and training and developing a lot of young men (is important). We have a great number here in Fremont this summer, and I think it’s why we start very fast.”
Midland opens at Clarke on August 26th. Listen to the full interview with Jamrog and find other KMA Sports Regional College Football Summer Previews below.
