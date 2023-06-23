(Pella) -- Central College is the next stop on the 2023 KMA Sports Regional College Football Preview Summer Series. With the new season looming, head coach Jeff McMartin hopes his team can consistently light up the scoreboard again.
"When the academic year comes to a close, we start looking ahead to the next step," McMartin said. "We're excited about it. We can't wait."
The Dutch are senior-heavy. And some of their players also contributed to a successful Central track program this fall. Those elements please McMartin.
"We have a group of seniors that have been intentional about working to become great leaders," he said. "That group went through an offseason where we met on a regular basis to grow our leadership. We've had a good offseason in training, and I felt like our spring practices built on top of the next."
The Dutch put up 41.3 points and 489.6 yards per game en route to a 7-3 record. McMartin credits the offense's high-octane numbers to offensive coordinator Ryan Maiuri.
"It's his baby," he said. "He has a vision for what he wants to do. We put a lot of pressure on our opponents. It's a fun offense to be a part of. We enjoy the ability to attack in the running and passing game. If you're balanced, that makes for a lot of fun."
The quarterback position is open heading into 2023. Brady Ketchum threw for 1,460 yards and 17 touchdowns last season. He'll compete with Keegan Glover and Hunter Hoffman for the role.
Ryan Neu will be the top target for whoever snags the QB1 spot. Neu caught 44 balls for 881 yards and 12 touchdowns. Logan Mont returns after catching 69 balls for 754 yards and five touchdowns.
"Both those guys did a great job on the outside," McMartin said. "Ryan is a deep ball threat. We get Logan underneath on a lot of routes."
Defensively, the Dutch surrendered 21.4 points and 372.1 yards per game last year.
"We have to be disciplined," McMartin said. "We gave up some big plays last year. Probably too many. We didn't play the way we had to in the red zone to win football games."
Audubon alum Gavin Smith is among the returning defensive contributors. Smith -- a defensive back -- was part of the Central track program this past spring.
"He did a great job (in track)," McMartin said. "He'll be a guy that will have a lot of options to play."
McMartin also expects Griswold alum Derek Mueller to contribute to the defensive line. Central opens its season September 2nd against St. Olaf in Northfield, Minnesota.
Hear the full interview with Coach McMartin below.
