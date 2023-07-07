Lincoln Blue Tigers.png

(Jefferson City) -- Jefferson City, Missouri is the next stop on the KMA Sports Regional College Football Summer Preview series. The Blue Tigers are about to begin their final year in the MIAA and their second season under head coach Jermaine Gales.

While the first season failed to produce a win, Coach Gales likes his team's trajectory heading into a new year.

"The outlook is positive," Gales said. "We've had a good group of guys here this summer and a good group of guys coming in. We're excited about the upcoming season. Our young men are focusing on the future. They're ready to rock and roll."

This offseason is much smoother, as the second season always is for the head coach compared to the first.

"We've placed an emphasis on the small things," Gales said. "We play in an extremely tough conference. Every opponent is tough. If we're not paying attention to detail, it makes it tough to compete. That's our emphasis. We have to dot all of our I's and cross all of our T's to be successful."

Last year's attitude and effort satisfied Gales.

"We fought through adversity last year," he said. "We were in some lopsided games where we still tried to score. I'm excited because our guys never gave up. They know each rep is about one nugget where they get a little better."

The hope is the Blue Tigers' offense will be smoother in year two under Gales.

"We want to get back to our fast flow," he said. "We're an up-tempo, no-huddle team. We're going to put that on the field and see if we can't have a better result."

Defensively, it starts with the front seven.

"Our defensive line and linebacker group are going to be more mature this season," Gales said. "Our secondary group played as infants last year. We're going to have some experience there. Our emphasis is going to be assignment sound. The outcomes will take care of themselves."

The Blue Tigers open the season on September 9th at home against Missouri Western. Hear the full interview with Gales below. 

Jermaine Gales (UFR), Lincoln FB

