(Fort Dodge) -- The KMA Sports Regional College Football Summer Preview series heads to Fort Dodge and Iowa Central Community College today.
Tritons head coach Jesse Montalto saw his team post an impressive 7-4 record in 2022, finishing with the top offense in the country for a second consecutive year in averaging 482 yards and 38.7 points per game.
“We came out of spring ball, and we didn’t know how good we were going to be,” Coach Montalto said. “We thought we might be a two-win team, but our group exceeded expectations. They found a way to get better throughout the summer and had a great July and August. We ended up winning seven games, and we lost to the number one, two and four teams in the country. We were up (in some of those games), but we didn’t find a way to finish. That’s been a big point of emphasis in the offseason, finishing games and competing all the way through.”
Coach Montalto and his staff quickly realized they were dealing with more than a two-win team as they performed well in a scrimmage with NAIA power Morningside before opening the regular season with wins over Independence and Garden City. After the opening wins, they suffered an overtime loss to top-ranked Hutchinson and then won five of their final eight games.
“The biggest thing I want people to talk about in our program is how hard our kids play,” Montalto said. “That’s something we’ve kind of put ourselves on the map with. Other coaches know they are going to give everything they have and compete, and we’re going to be good schematically. Our coaches do a tremendous job scheming people up, and the kids do a great job executing.”
The winning season for the Tritons last fall was the fifth straight in the five years Montalto has led the program.
“Everything starts with administration,” Montalto said. “We got a new president a year and a half ago, and he’s been a complete supporter of athletics and taking care of people within the campus and college in a way that I haven’t seen in my 20 years at this level. Our athletic director was the head football coach here for 22 years, and he’s a legend himself. It’s great administrative support which starts everything.”
The world of junior college football is ever-changing, and Coach Montalto and his staff are still seeing changes within their roster as many of their full qualifiers are still receiving Division I offers and interest. Regardless of the roster, the Tritons will aim for their sixth consecutive winning season this upcoming fall.
“Having a competitive mindset, we want to win and compete at the national level,” Montalto said. “That’s our goal, but it’s just so early. At this level, rosters changes. We’ve probably lost five guys in the last two weeks, and that’s what it’s all about is getting these kids to move on to the next level. We’ll see how the roster changes and shapes up the next few weeks and what we go into the season with.”
Listen to much more with Iowa Central head football coach Jesse Montalto in the audio file below. Find previous KMA Sports Regional College Football Previews in the links below.
